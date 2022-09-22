Knock at the Cabin: Release date, plot, trailers & more

M. Night Shyamalan is coming out with a new horror film named Knock at the Cabin. An anticipated return to the big screen for the iconic director, here’s everything you need to know.

Knock at the Cabin is set to be the next big horror film from acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. While details for the movie are still scarce, viewers can expect frights and plot twist’s galore if it’s anything like Shyamalan’s previous projects.

With a star-studded cast and crew as well, this film is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated horrors of 2023. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming horror movie Knock at the Cabin.

Contents:

Knock at the Cabin is set to release in theatres on February 3, 2023. The film was initially set to release at the end of February, however, it was moved forward two weeks.

The film wrapped shooting in June 2022 and is currently in post-production ahead of its release in early 2023.

Plot and setting of Knock at the Cabin

Twitter: M. Night Shyalaman Filming has wrapped from the movie and it is deep into post-production

Knock at the Cabin is a home invasion horror film, taking place during an apocalypse. While details about the film are scarce, the movie has been confirmed to serve as a film adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, the main narrative is that of a home invasion horror that takes place during an apocalypse. The main character of the novel, a seven-year-old girl named Wen, ends up having to fight for her life when four strangers arrive at the remote cabin Wen and her parents are vacationing.

While the film may follow the general plot of the book, anyone who has seen director M. Night Shyamalan’s films knows to expect many twists and turns

Tremblay told CNBC fans of his novel should expect to see some changes in the upcoming film adaptations. “Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film.”

Who is set to star in Knock at the Cabin?

Knock at the Cabin is shaping up to have a strong cast of actors attached to the film. Dave Bautista, best known for his role in the MCU as Drax the Destroyer, will star in the film as Leonard, one of the strangers who arrives at the Cabin.

The other three strangers will be played by Rupert Grint as Redmond, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane, and Abby Quinn as Sabrina. Harry Potter fans might be surprised and excited to see Grint confirmed for the film given that this role will be his first feature role in eight years.

Hamilton’s Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge are also set to star in the film as married couple Andrew and Eric who are trapped inside the cabin.

So far, no casting choice has been made for who will be playing Wen, fueling rumors that the character might have been cut from the film adaptation.

Is there a Knock at the Cabin trailer?

So far, there are no trailers for Knock at the Cabin. However, a recent tweet made from the official Universal Pictures account teases that some sort of news or announcement will be made about the film shortly.

Be sure to check back in with Dexerto and this page to keep up to date on all the latest news and updates about Knock at the Cabin.