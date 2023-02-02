Here’s your guide to the cast and characters in Knock at the Cabin, the new psychological horror movie from M. Night Shyamalan.

A new M. Night Shyamalan movie is always an event, and Knock at the Cabin is no different, being an adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s acclaimed novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

You can read our review of Knock at the Cabin here, while below we’ve broken down both the characters, and the actors who play them.

Knock at the Cabin cast: All characters and actors

Knock at the Cabin has a relatively small cast for such a big release, the film featuring seven major players, with the action playing out in and around a single location.

The characters neatly divides into captors and captives, with the cast on one side featuring a major musical star, and an actor on the other side being a legendary former wrestler. Read on to find out who is who…

Leonard: Dave Bautista

Universal Pictures Dave Bautista (r) as Leonard.

Leonard is the leader of the quartet who set events in motion. A huge man, he first approaches Wen in the garden, then delivers that titular knock on the cabin door. Softly spoken, he tells the family he’s taken hostage about their choice, then won’t take no for an answer.

Leonard is played by Dave Bautista, who found fame wrestling for the WWE under the ring name Batista. He’s since had an equally successful acting career, starring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and most recently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Eric: Jonathan Groff

Universal Pictures Jonathan Groff (l) as Eric.

Eric is married to Andrew, and the pair have adopted their little girl Wen. The film starts with the family traveling to a holiday home in the middle of nowhere. Which is where Leonard and his crew find them, and make that fateful proposal.

Jonathan Groff plays Eric. Groff made his name on Broadway in Spring Awakening before playing King George III in the first production of Hamilton. He’s had success on TV in the likes of Glee and Mindhunters, while he might be best known for voicing Kristoff and Sven in the Frozen franchise.

Andrew: Ben Aldridge

Universal Pictures Ben Aldridge (l) as Andrew.

Andrew is husband to Eric and father to Wen. He’s the most defiant of the family when the home invasion occurs. While a trauma from his past might hold the key to unlocking what’s happening in the present.

Andrew is played by Ben Aldridge, an English actor who has appeared in sitcoms like Toast and Fleabag, as well as several movies, including The Titan and Spoiler Alert.

Sabrina: Nikki Amuka-Bird

Universal Pictures Nikki Amuka-Bird (r) as Sabrina.

Sabrina is one of Leonard “work colleagues.” She seems kind, and claims to be a nurse, but in Knock at the Cabin, it might not be wise to trust anything the home invaders say.

Sabrina is played by Nikki Amuka-Bird, who previously collaborated with M. Night Shyamalan on 2021’s Old. Her other film credits include Jupiter Ascending and The Outfit.

Redmond: Rupert Grint

Universal Pictures Rupert Grint (r) as Redmond.

Redmond is the member of the crew who speaks the least, but seems the angriest. He’s also a big fan of beer, which isn’t always a good thing.

Redmond is played by Rupert Grint, who rocketed to global fame playing Ron Weasley across the Harry Potter movies. Since then he’s starred in the Snatch TV spinoff, and Servant, a show that’s produced by Knock director M. Night Shyamalan.

Adriane: Abby Quinn

Universal Pictures Abby Quinn (r) as Adriane.

Adriane is the fourth and final “Horseperson of the Apocalypse.” She seems just as worried about her son outside the cabin as Wen on the inside. But is she being genuine?

Adriane is played by Abby Quinn, who was most recently seen in the excellent psychological horror Torn Hearts (currently streaming on Shudder). She’s also appeared in Black Mirror and Better Call Saul, as well as the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

Wen: Kristen Cui

Universal Pictures Kristen Cui as Wen.

Kristen Cui plays Wen, the cute, adorable, and very brave adopted daughter of Eric and Andrew.

Knock at the Cabin is Kristen’s first film role.

That’s everything we know about the cast and characters of Knock at the Cabin, but you can read our review here, you can read about the book here, seek out details of the choice the family has to make here, and find out everything else we know about the film here.

