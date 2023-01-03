Knives Out fans demand Holiday Special with The Muppets: “I am begging you”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

After Glass Onion, Knives Out fans know what Benoit Blanc’s next adventure should be: a Holiday Special with The Muppets… and Rian Johnson isn’t averse to the idea.

While Kenneth Branagh’s floundering Poirot revival lumbers through each new do-over of Agatha Christie’s classics, Johnson’s Knives Out franchise has gone from strength to strength.

Knives Out, a cozy caper introducing Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, was one of 2019’s best movies. Glass Onion, its sequel on Netflix, is too good for the streaming platform – you can check out our review here.

There’s no question: there will be another installment. However, will it feature The Muppets?

Knives Out Holiday Special with The Muppets… make it happen

After Johnson responded to the idea of a Knives Out mystery with The Muppets, saying it’s a “great idea”, fans evolved their wishes: they want a holiday special.

“What about… a holiday special,” author Kelly Knox suggested, to which Johnson replied: “OH SH*T.”

“Rian please, Rian, Rian please. Like, hear me out: please,” another wrote. “Benoit Blanc falls asleep during a bubble bath, while watching Muppets Christmas carol, and wakes up in a whacky world where he must solve the murder of Tiny Tim,” a third tweeted.

“This was my thought exactly! Make 3+ full-length Blanc films, then give him a TV special/holiday special Muppets crossover. Bada bing, bada Blanc,” a fourth wrote.

Will a Knives Out / Muppets crossover ever happen?

In December, shortly before Christmas, Johnson responded to the idea of integrating The Muppets into the Knives Out universe amid rampant demand from fans.

“It’s a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought,” Johnson told Tudum.

“As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously.

“I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they’ll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it’ll feel like a Muppet movie.

“I wouldn’t want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you’d have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our review here, our breakdown of the movie’s ending here, and the full cast here.