Kitchen Nightmares reboot has created some iconic Gordon Ramsay memes already

Kitchen Nightmares is one of Fox’s biggest reality TV shows thanks to Gordon Ramsay’s presence. These memes represent just how funny the show can be at times.

Every episode of Kitchen Nightmares brings something different to the table. In some cases, Gordon Ramsay has complaints about the way a restaurant is being run in terms of management and staff.

In other cases, he hates the menu items, wall decor, or treatment of the employees. No matter what Gordon is thinking, he always speaks his mind.

Since he can be so brutally honest about every flaw he notices, it isn’t shocking that so many memes have been created in honor of the show – and his reactions. These are some of the funniest Kitchen Nightmares memes to date.

Gordon Ramsay’s constant disappointment

Gordon can never hide his disappointment when he sees things going south at a restaurant. Any cooks or owners who rely on canned goods while claiming to serve homemade food will eventually feel the wrath of Gordon.

False hope is just cruel

Most episodes of Kitchen Nightmares start out with glimmers of hope that things won’t be so bad after Gordon’s analysis. Unfortunately, that hope usually shouldn’t be there to begin with! When a restaurant says their food is “fresh and homemade,” they’re often bending the truth.

Is this restaurant going to survive the day?

Imagine enjoying a meal at a public restaurant and suddenly seeing Gordon charge in with his Kitchen Nightmares film crew. Would you continue chowing down or would want to you spit your food out onto your plate?

When the viewers are harsher than Gordon Ramsay

Gordon can be extremely critical about the restaurants he’s helping on Kitchen Nightmares, but sometimes, viewers are even worse. Reddit threads and X posts are often full of fans who have a lot to say – and they don’t hold back.

The storage rooms are always the worst

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Kitchen Nightmares, you already know that Gordon’s worst discoveries often happen in the storage rooms and freezers. These scenes are typically some of the most intense and hilarious ones to watch.