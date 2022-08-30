Kevin Smith is developing a sequel to his weirdest movie

Prepare yourselves: Kevin Smith is working on a sequel to his weirdest, most disturbing movie. You could say, it’s a “truly transformative tale.”

In 1994, Smith broke through onto the filmmaking scene with his first movie, Clerks. It was a runaway success, more so in terms of its legacy than any box office numbers, with the movie added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

His ensuing career has seen him build out the View Askewniverse with the likes of Mallrats, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and a Clerks sequel. However, he’s also dabbled in other genres, like his notorious buddy-cop comedy Cop Out and Red State, a horror set in a fundamentalist church.

In 2014, he made a movie that was uniquely strange, revolting, and unforgettable – and Smith wants to make a sequel.

Kevin Smith is working on Tusk 2, Justin Long says

Kevin Smith is apparently developing Tusk 2, a sequel to his body-horror shocker starring Justin Long. If you’re unfamiliar with the film, check out the trailer below:

It follows Wallace (Long), an arrogant journalist and podcaster who seems to find the story of a lifetime in Mr. Howe (Michael Parks), a worldwide adventurer with amazing tales and a curious penchant for walruses. After an interview, well… there’s no point beating around the bush: Howe wants to turn him into a walrus.

In an interview with Slash Film ahead of the release of Barbarian, Long revealed Smith is working on a sequel to the film.

“You’ll be happy to hear, Kevin [Smith] just announ– I mean, I guess they’re talking about it. They’re doing Tusk 2, I think,” he said.

“He texted us all the other day, Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez], and he told us that he wanted to do it, and I thought it was a joke. And then I realized he was being serious. And then one of the [other] interviewers said, ‘Yeah, he said the same to me.'”

What would Tusk 2 be about?

Spoiler warning for Tusk: it ends with Long’s character completely transformed into a walrus and left to spend the rest of his days in a wildlife sanctuary.

A24 This image speaks for itself.

While Smith already released Yoga Hosers, a spinoff based on the Canadian girls in the store, he’s been toying with a proper sequel for a while – one that would see Wallace become the villain.

Speaking on Twitch in 2020, as per Bloody Disgusting, Smith said: “There’s a version of Tusk 2 that you do where… you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider’s web.

“The house, you hear stories, and when you get to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed by his entire ordeal and is now doing it to others.

“So there’s a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks’s character. Wallace becomes, sort of, the new Howard Howe. So yea, that’s possible. Tusk 2 is possible. Obviously I’ve thought about it.”