Kevin Feige reveals how long the MCU will last

The MCU is now in its mid-teens, but how old will the movie and TV franchise get before it kicks the bucket? Kevin Feige explains his plan.

When it comes to cinematic juggernauts, no one is denying the power and influence of the MCU, which has now begun its fifth phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumainia.

However, while many are loving the endless streams of superhero movies in theatres, some are growing fatigued with the cinematic universe as a whole.

But according to Marvel executive Kevin Feige, the MCU isn’t stopping for a long time. But how long exactly?

How long will the MCU last?

The MCU will last for more than 80 years, according to Kevin Feige.

Now, that seems like a long time, especially since some audiences are already fatigued after only 10 years. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the executive discussed how he wanted to keep interest going in superhero movies, in the same way we’re still interested in comics almost a century later.

“It’s like when people go to the comic shops. There’s Spider-Man and the Avengers and the big title ones. And sometimes you pick up a one-off or an experiment from an artist or writer that you’re a fan of,” he explained.

“That’s why the comics have been around for 80-plus years, and I want Marvel Studios to be around that long, if not longer. So, we have to continue to do different types of things.”

This also explains why Marvel has branched into different formats, such as TV shows for She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and an all new start for members of The Defenders. Though some may argue that this complicates the franchise, since for cases like WandaVison, you had to see the show before seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, less you get confused.

But Marvel is still interested in keeping the franchise feeling new. This can be shown in them taking lesser-known heroes and making them household names, such as The Guardians of the Galaxy and Moon Knight.

Marvel is still on a roll

Despite anyone’s reaction to that 80-plus years time, the MCU is showing no signs of stopping as of yet. The final film of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is hyping up, with a new trailer having come out just recently.

And of course, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops this week, which is officially reinstating an all-new big-bad in the form of Kang the Conqueror. This new villain will ultimately keep the franchise alive until at least 2025, when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to drop.

For more MCU content, click here.

