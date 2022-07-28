Kevin Feige explains why MCU’s Fantastic Four won’t be an origin story

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has revealed the upcoming Fantastic Four film will skip the normal origin story narrative, instead focusing on the story with an already established team.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the Fantastic Four’s official debut in the MCU. While viewers were given a taste of Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the whole team will be getting a film in 2024.

While there is little known about the plot or even the cast of the movie, Kevin Feige has recently confirmed the story will not churn out another origins story film for the famous Marvel team.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Feige had this to say about the Fantastic 4’s introduction into the MCU: “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?”

He then went on to add that he and his team are extremely dedicated to bringing the superteam to the big screen and doing justice to the characters who essentially kickstarted the Marvel comics universe back in 1961.

“We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Fans are excited to finally see some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel comics finally join the MCU

This was something Feige and his team also considered when bringing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man into the MCU. Many already knew his origins and so when he was first brought in during Captain America: Civil War, he was already somewhat established in his superhero persona.

Given this move was a success for the character, it makes sense that the Fantastic Four would be given a similar treatment. And while Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was originally set to direct this new Fantastic Four film, he departed from the project in April 2022.

Since then, rumours and speculation about who will direct the film have been rampant. Most recently, there has been much discussion online with claims that Steven Spielberg is being considered and wanted to direct the film.

The Fantastic Four’s inclusion in the MCU marks the third film iteration of the characters. And while the first film is now sort of beloved for its campy enthusiasm, overall the film adaptations of the superteam have not led to great success.

Skipping the Fantastic Four’s origin story is a great way to simply get the ball rolling with their story and hit the ground running with the characters. And while much is still up in the air when it comes to the film, Comic-Con 2022 did confirm that it is set to release in theatres on November 8, 2024.