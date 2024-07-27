Kevin Feige’s idea for Disney Plus comic book feature has Marvel fans totally split

Kevin Feige has a new idea for Disney+ that would integrate the Marvel comic book legacy, but not everyone is sold on the concept.

Speaking at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Feige joined Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski to discuss how comic books have inspired the slate of Marvel movies.

During their discussion, Feige threw out the idea that Disney+ could add a new feature that would allow users to scroll through a movie and view the original comic book art that inspired it. Cebulski then joked that Feige, President of Marvel Studios, could use his position to make it happen.

Article continues after ad

While there’s no denying that Marvel comics have resulted in some of the best superhero movies of the past few decades, it would be a huge change for the streaming service to allow users to directly compare a movie to its respective illustrated counterpart.

It’s a change that not everyone appears to be on board with. For some, the idea of using comic book illustrations might result in artists and designers not receiving their dues, and could risk exploiting the work of others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As one X user said: “That would be cool if the comic book creators got residuals from it.”

“Sounds like a great idea but I’m skeptical because I just know they wouldn’t credit the artists who drew the artwork. Because that’d mean acknowledging them and then it’d be even more apparent that they sweep them under the rug and don’t pay them what they deserve for using ideas,” said another.

Article continues after ad

Others also argued that it wouldn’t be in Marvel’s best interest to remind audiences of the work they are adapting.

“Unless they want the movie to look worse by comparison, they shouldn’t do this,” another noted.

Some are more open to the idea. Of course, it’s still just a suggestion for now, and may never come to fruition. But at least Marvel can rest assured that some MCU fans would be up for the change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Rare Kevin Feige win honestly, it’s crazy how little respect gets put on the names of the comic creators without whom there wouldn’t be an MCU at all,” argued one user.

Another wrote: “Can’t emphasize how much this is NEEDED on Disney+ MCU shows/films man like how come this hasn’t happened sooner.”

One pointed out: “Remember how the images flipping in the Marvel Studios logo at the beginning of he movie used to be panels from the comic books and not images from the movies?”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best new movies to stream now. Or, check out our Deadpool & Wolverine review, and take a look at all the upcoming Marvel movies on the way.