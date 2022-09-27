Kevin Feige addresses if Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has addressed whether Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch.

Olsen first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credit scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before making her full debut as Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver.

While the latter speedster was killed off quickly, Olsen’s character has become a major player in the franchise – one could argue she’s the strongest Avenger. She nearly killed Thanos, and she got her own WandaVision series on Disney+.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she even got the villain treatment, hunting down Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer like a slasher villain. As for whether we’ll see her again, Feige seems hopeful.

Kevin Feige on whether Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch in the MCU

In Doctor Strange 2, Wanda sacrificed herself in order to destroy the Darkhold. She was seemingly crushed under the rubble of a castle, but Feige wants to dig into other stories.

Marvel Studios Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff reigned terror across the MCU in the Doctor Strange sequel.

In a new interview with Variety to mark Olsen being honored as part of the outlet’s 2022 Power of Women, Feige said: “She’s incredibly humble and incredibly down-to-earth. And yet when those cameras roll, it’s a force of nature.

“There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.

“I don’t know that we saw her under the rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Even if Olsen did know anything about her character’s future, she wouldn’t say it. Nevertheless, she said: “It’s good for me to know how [Feige] communicates about it. Because I really, genuinely feel like my job is to keep my mouth shut until he makes an announcement of any kind.”

“I really don’t know my future. There’s nothing that has been agreed on,” she added, also saying she’d like to see “some sort of redemption” after the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+ now.