Kevin Costner’s underrated 2024 Western becomes Netflix hit after flopping in theaters

Kevin Costner’s most recent Western was an infamous flop in theaters, but the movie is now finding a sizeable audience on Netflix.

While the Western might not be the most fashionable genre of the last few decades, Kevin Costner has been on a one-man crusade to keep oaters in cinemas.

His first Western was Silverado, a light 1985 entry in the genre that helped turn him into a star. Costner then directed and starred in Dances With Wolves, which became a commercial and critical smash, while also winning seven Academy Awards, including the Oscar for Best Picture.

Article continues after ad

Wyatt Earp and Open Range followed, as did acclaimed TV series Hatfields and McCoys, but then it was all quiet on the Western front, until Horizon…

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is a Netflix hit

Horizon was a big gamble for Kevin Costner, one that initially failed to pay off. As covered in our article on 2024’s biggest movie trends, Costner decided to split the epic tale into multiple parts, and reportedly ploughed $40 million of his own money into the project.

Article continues after ad

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 debuted in Cannes to middling reviews, and hit cinema screens in June, where it made just $38.2 million, from a budget of around $50 million. When you factor in press and advertising, that’s a big loss.

Article continues after ad

Which is a shame, as we were fans of the first movie, writing in our Horizon review that “despite its lulling pacing and scattered story, there is some pleasure to be found in the film’s moving sincerity and what it says about big, bold labors of love.”

Warner Bros.

But all might not be lost for the franchise, as Chapter 1 quickly became Max’s top movie when it dropped on the streamer. Horizon then debuted on Netflix on December 30, 2024, and has since loitered around the top of the charts, with the film currently sitting in fourth position.

Article continues after ad

Which bodes well for Horizon Chapter 2, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and is set to hit screens sometime in 2025. As well as Chapter 3, which commenced principal photography last May.

Article continues after ad

Indeed Costner also wants to shoot Chapter 4, and the more eyeballs watch that first installment on Netflix, the more chance his dream might become a reality.

For more Horizon, here’s Kevin Costner on why Chapter 1 flopping doesn’t matter, plus our thoughts on the terrible decision that spoils the end of Horizon.