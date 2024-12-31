Kevin Costner has another Western show that’s perfect for Yellowstone 1883 fans

If you’re missing Yellowstone (and felt the heavy absence of Kevin Costner in the final season), the former John Dutton has another Western series you can watch now – and it’s a great double-feature with 1883.

It’s generally agreed upon within the Yellowstone fandom that 1883 is Taylor Sheridan’s masterpiece. Stepping back in time, the prequel spinoff focuses on the Duttons of old as they make their way from Texas to Montana in a treacherous and draining journey.

Article continues after ad

With their helicopters and life of luxury, the modern Duttons don’t hold a candle to James and his clan. But there’s one thing 1883 doesn’t have, and that’s Kevin Costner.

Thankfully, there’s another Western TV show starring Costner, and it takes place in the same era.

Kevin Costner Western explores true Hatfield & McCoy feud

In 2012, Costner starred in the History Channel’s miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys. The docudrama consisted of three two-hour episodes, telling the infamous real-life tale of two dueling families in the West Virginia–Kentucky territory in 1863 to 1891.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Hatfield–McCoy feud has since become so legendary that it’s now a catch-all phrase for rival parties. In the end, the feud resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen people between both families.

History Channel

Costner starred as William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield alongside Bill Paxon, who played Randolph “Randall” McCoy. The cast also includes Tom Berenger, Jena Malone (who reunited with Costner in Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 earlier this year), and Boyd Holbrook.

Article continues after ad

The feud was a lengthy and brutal affair, kicking off during the Civil War when Asa Harmon McCoy was murdered as he returned home. Devil Anse Hatfield was the first real suspect, though it was later believed that his uncle, Jim Vance was truly the culprit.

History Channel

What followed was a fight that went down in history. The affluent Hatfields battled it out with the less prosperous McCoys until it came to a violent climax with the 1888 New Year’s Night Massacre.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hatfields & McCoys is currently available to buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, or to stream for free on Paramount+ in the UK. At the time of writing, the miniseries has 93% on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

For more, check out our guide to the best Western movies of all time. You can also take a look at every Yellowstone cameo in Horizon: An American Saga, and find out how Yellowstone ended with our finale recap.