Kevin Costner’s new movie has been announced – and it’s not a Western

Despite being occupied with his ambitious (and yet to be completed) historical saga, Kevin Costner will be hanging up his cowboy hat and turning to a different genre for his next movie.

While the star might be known as one of the best Western actors of his generation, his new movie will take place in Bali, with surfing as the backbone.

The movie, titled Headhunters, will be produced and co-written by Kevin Costner. He will play a mysterious American expat, named Lazer, who moves to Bali. After linking up with a group of surfers and a photographer to locate the perfect wave at an uncharted island, they find themselves in the territory of a tribe of headhunters.

The official logline describes the film as having “the kinetic energy of surf culture with the suspense of horror.

Warner Bros. Kevin Costner is currently working on his Horizon saga

“What ensues is an adventure turned survival story of epic and bloody proportions on a tropical island which once seemed to be paradise…but is actually closer to hell.”

Headhunters will be produced by Costner’s production company Territory pictures, alongside producer Scott Steindorff.

“For decades, my friend Kevin and I have been searching for the right project to collaborate on,” said Steindorff. “This is one of the best scripts I have seen in my career. Kevin is a legendary actor who brings so much depth and charisma to his roles, and has written an iconic horror script with Steve.”

The Horizon head honcho won’t be directing – that role goes to Steven Holleran, who will be making his feature directorial debut after serving as the DP on Missing.

Alongside Costner, the thriller will also star Daniel Zovatto, who is known for his work in Station Eleven.

Costner is still committed to Horizon

As far as Horizon: An American Saga is concerned, it appears as though Costner is still looking to wrap up his four part story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Headhunters is currently in pre-production, with a November start date ahead. It’s likely Costner will be working on Headhunters during the Horizon break, with the fate of Parts 3 and 4 remaining unclear.

Part 2 was originally scheduled for an August release, but was pulled from the slate by Warner Bros., with its new release date still unconfirmed.

Costner made an emotional declaration at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, telling the press: “I don’t know how I’m gonna make three right now, but I’m going to make it.”

If a fourth Horizon movie does come to pass, Costner estimates the entire series would have cost over $100 million to make.

