Kevin Costner reveals major issue in Western movies that “always bothered” him

Ahead of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, Kevin Costner has shared one of his biggest annoyances with the Western genre: the lack of women.

Horizon: An American Saga, being a four-movie epic, follows a vast range of stories and characters. Many of them are women, from the widowed Frances Kittredge to Lucy Harvey, a killer on the run.

And leading it all is Costner, the Western movie legend who is doing everything he can to get the rest of his saga off the ground, despite mixed reviews and a poor box office performance for the first installment.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 2 premiered on February 7 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, and at the following Q&A, Costner spoke about one of his biggest pet peeves within his trademark genre.

Kevin Costner says Horizon was “easier” with women

“I was always bothered that we didn’t have more women in our Westerns, because there was no West without women,” Costner said [via Variety].

Article continues after ad

He also referred to a specific scene featured in the sequel, saying, “For us to think that a woman couldn’t be co-opted right in front of a group of people — we’re kidding ourselves. It’s happening now, all around us, across the world.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures

“When we were creating the story, we could not keep women out of it. It just was easier with them in it.”

Many of the most widely-renowned movies in the genre (The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Dances With Wolves, ect.) center around male-dominated or masculine stories. Horizon: An American Saga balances the scales, following a range of men and women undertaking a variety of journeys across the West.

Back during the Cannes premiere of Chapter 1, Costner also made headlines for only inviting the women of the Horizon cast. At the time, he said [via People], “For Cannes, I really want to take these women who made a huge contribution to this movie.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While there was no news on the wider release of Chapter 2, Costner did also speak about his approach to the high-stakes series, saying, “I started this in 1988. I couldn’t make it then and it didn’t seem like anybody liked it too much, so I thought ‘F**k it, I’m going to write four more.'”

For more, check out our guide on all the Yellowstone cameos in Horizon: An American Saga. You can also take a look at the best Western TV shows, and find out how to watch every Kevin Costner Western.