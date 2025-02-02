Kevin Costner’s best Western movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

It’s the beginning of February, which means there’s a whole slate of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming – and one of them is none other than the most widely-praised Kevin Costner movie of all time.

Costner heads are still eagerly awaiting news on Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. The stakes are high after the star abandoned the final season of Yellowstone to prioritise his four-part cowboy drama, but right now, the future of the saga remains uncertain.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, this is Kevin Costner we’re talking about. There’s no shortage of historical epics under his name, and another Western TV show, too. Or, if you’re a true fan, you may have even watched his Yellowstone documentary.

But for now, one of Costner’s biggest hits (and one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of all time, period) has arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves is on Prime Video now

If you’re subscribed to Amazon’s streaming service, you’ll be pleased to know that Costner’s 1990 hit Dances With Wolves was added to the platform on February 1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Directed by and starring Costner, Dances With Wolves has become one of the modern landmarks of the Western genre. Upon release, it grossed $424.2 million worldwide, and received 12 nominations at the 63rd Academy Awards.

It would end up winning seven Oscars, including those for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

To this day, it’s only one of four Westerns to ever win Best Picture, alongside Cimarron, Unforgiven, and No Country for Old Men.

Article continues after ad

The drama stars Costner as Union Army Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, who crosses the frontier and becomes integrated into a group of Lakota Indians. As he learns their way of life, he starts to question his future and where he belongs.

For more, find out how to watch every Kevin Costner Western. You can also learn more about why Costner left Yellowstone, and check out our Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 review.