Kevin Costner has finally addressed Horizon: An American Saga’s streaming success

The future of Horizon: American Saga remains up in the air for now, but one thing’s for sure: Kevin Costner is aware of how streaming has helped his cause.

When Costner left Yellowstone to focus on his 30-year passion project (among other reasons), the stakes were immediately heightened. Naturally, all eyes were on the success of Horizon, ready to judge whether the decision was a smart move or not.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 arrived in June 2024, and was met with middling reviews and a poor box office reception. Chapter 2 (which was originally set for an August 2024 release date) was then pulled from Warner Bros’ slate, and has yet to get a new slot.

But there is hope. The Western landed on Max in August and Netflix in December, and quickly shot to the top of both platforms, even landing on Netflix’s Top 10 global chart. In its first week, Costner’s movie gathered 12 million hours of viewing time.

Kevin Costner appreciates Horizon’s streaming success

Although Chapter 2 still hasn’t seen progress on a new release date (causing many to fear for the fate of Chapters 3 and 4), the streaming service success of the first installment proves that Horizon may be a long-term investment.

During the Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Costner spoke about the Western’s unexpected streaming success.

“I think it’s interesting that the movie came out six months ago and people are still finding it with little push from anywhere,” he said [via Decider].

“It’s out there. It’s standing amongst the biggest movies of the year and it was streamed more than them. It tells me that people want to go places in their heart and their mind.”

The sequel’s premiere took place on February 7, with early reviews calling it a strong follow-up to the first movie. Still, it’s looking touch-and-go as to whether Costner will be able to see out his entire four-movie plan at this point.

Back in September 2024, the filmmaker gave an emotional plea at Venice Film Festival, telling the crowd, “It’s a rope that I cannot let go of. I don’t know how I’m gonna make three right now, but I’m going to make it.”

Back in September 2024, the filmmaker gave an emotional plea at Venice Film Festival, telling the crowd, "It's a rope that I cannot let go of. I don't know how I'm gonna make three right now, but I'm going to make it."