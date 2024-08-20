Why was Kevin Can F**k Himself ‘canceled’?

Poor Kevin; what did he do? Well, that’s a question of the past, since Kevin Can F**k Himself has been canceled for a while. The reason why isn’t exactly clear-cut, either.

One of the best things about being a streaming service subscriber is finding a hidden gem that becomes your most binge-worthy TV show overnight.

In the pandemic depths of 2021, Kevin Can F**k Himself seemed like TV salvation. Starring Schitt’s Creek and Black Mirror star Annie Murphy, the dark comedy follows Allison, a housewife who realizes that her life is meaningless and decides to transform it.

With both seasons streaming on Netflix now, you may be wondering why there isn’t a Season 3, and why the show was canceled – here’s what we know.

Kevin Can F**k Himself was always meant to be two seasons

Instead of a dramatic cancellation, new episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself were announced as “the second and final season,” prompting fan speculation that the show was always meant to be two seasons long.

The first few episodes of Season 1 dropped on AMC in June 2021, followed by the rest of the series a week later. Season 2 was announced in August, with the channel later confirming the series would also end with the second season.

That’s a lot in a short space of time, and AMC never really gave any official answer as to why it was seemingly canceled. The most logical conclusion to draw is that Kevin Can F**k Himself was always meant to unfold over two seasons, rather than just debuting one and hoping for the best.

By the Season 2 finale, all main story arcs are solved, meaning a third season would have likely been put on for the sake of it.

Speaking to Decider in 2022, creator Valerie Armstrong revealed she has clear intentions for how the final season needed to function.

“My goal was always to create eight episodes that I could stand behind and be proud of. I don’t know how to make something everyone likes,” she explained.

“Everyone has an arc, but also it’s not an eight-episode movie, you know? I feel there are no filler episodes… there’s an identifiable thing about each one that makes it fun to watch.”

On top of this, viewership can tell us a lot about why the story was cut so short. Season 2 was down 36% in its core demographic and a further 44% in overall viewership, though this doesn’t include delayed or streamable viewing.

The conditions of the pandemic should also be considered, potentially making it more difficult for an extensive TV show to be filmed.

AMC has never confirmed the reason for Kevin Can F**k Himself’s cancelation.

How to watch Kevin Can F**k Himself

There’s several ways you can watch Kevin Can F**k Himself, including streaming on Netflix, AMC+, and Prime Video.

If you want to catch up with both seasons from start to finish, Netflix will be your best bet, with Prime Video users only getting access to one.

If you’re not a streaming person, relax – both seasons can also be digitally bought or rented through Apple TV+.

Both seasons of Kevin Can F**k Himself are available to stream now. Check out more TV shows streaming this month, alongside updates on other comedy hits including Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

