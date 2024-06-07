Kendrick Lamar is in Pharrell Williams Lego movie and fans made the same joke

A whole host of music legends are set to appear in Pharrell Williams’ Lego movie, including Kendrick Lamar — and many fans were quick to make the same joke.

A Lego biopic on the life of the ‘Happy’ singer was not on our 2024 bingo cards, but here we are. The trailer for the new movie, called Piece by Piece, arrived this week to much fanfare, earning more than 2.7 million views less than a day after it dropped.

The footage promises to tell the life of Pharrell and his musical journey, starting from when he was a kid.

Directed by documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, Piece by Piece features Lego versions of Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg, who voice their own characters.

The same goes for Kendrick Lamar, with many fans excited to see the legendary rapper in Lego format. But they believe the movie missed a major pun opportunity: naming him Kenbrick Lamar.

“Kenbrick Lamar. It was right there,” said one on Reddit, while another commented, “More like KenBRICK Lamar.”

A third added on X/Twitter, “Did anyone say KenBRICK Lamar yet?” While a fourth asked, “Why is this version not “KenBRICK Lamar?” And a fifth chimed in, “Kenbrick Lamar was right there.”

Others are just excited to see the rapper in the biopic, including this person who wrote, “I will buy this figure if it comes out, no matter how much it is.”

“Damn, this movie looking good too,” said another, while a third added, “This being the first piece of news we have about him ever since the beef is so f*cking hilarious.”

As per a release shared earlier this year, Piece by Piece is described as “an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time.”

As per a release shared earlier this year, Piece by Piece is described as "an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams' creative genius, one Lego brick at a time."

The movie lands in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

