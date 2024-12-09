Keanu Reeves’ Secret Level appearance was almost impossible

Secret Level lit up CCXP 2024 with the release of a Keanu Reeves-centric clip from the series’ Armored Core episode, but his appearance in the show almost didn’t happen.

The series is a love letter to video games from the creators of Netflix’ Love, Death, & Robots, with each of its 15 episodes telling the story of a particular game. Keanu Reeves’ involvement in the cast was announced at least as far back as October 2024, but new footage revealing him in the Armored Core episode has fans excited.

While Reeves’ appearance is surely a highlight in the season, a new interview with creator Tim Miller and executive producer Dave Wilson reveals his late addition was nearly impossible.

Keanu joined when there were few roles left

In the interview, Miller reveals Keanu approached them about an animated project first. He explains that Keanu “came down to Blur [Studios] to talk to me about a movie, another movie entirely and said, ‘What I really want to talk about is Love, Death and Robots. Can you tell me all about it? I love animation.'”

Miller discussed the upcoming Secret Level, asking Keanu “‘Do you have anything in particular you want to play?’ And he’s like, ‘No, just put me in coach,’ essentially.” When Miller approached Dave Wilson about fitting Keanu in, Dave thought he was joking before seeing a video of Keanu at the studio.

Adding Keanu to the already stacked cast proved difficult. “Keanu actually came on, it was quite late in the series, and we had all the artwork up on the walls,” Wilson explains. “There weren’t that many episodes left to cast, and so then I would start getting videos from other actors, and I’m like, ‘Tim, I don’t have any roles left.'”

It was harrowing, but Keanu was ultimately able to board the series in an exciting Armored Core-centric episode. Here’s what to expect from the series, and make sure to check out our review.

