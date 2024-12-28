Keanu Reeves admits he “doesn’t know” if he can physically do John Wick 5

Following a turn in the animated world for Sonic 3, Keanu Reeves has lowered expectations for further John Wick movies after revealing that his body is starting to fight back.

There are few action movie franchises as high-octane and impressive as the John Wick series. Having started back in 2014, Reeves starred as John Wick, a calm-tempered hitman who comes out of retirement after a gang kills his beloved dog.

The simple concept paved the way for some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences of the last decade, and since then, John Wick has turned into a four-movie saga that continues to up the ante.

With a cameo in a new movie on the way, there’s more of Reeves as Wick to come – but the actor has since cast doubt on the potential for more demanding features.

Keanu Reeves questions John Wick sequel appearance

Speaking to CBS Mornings alongside Sonic 3 director Jeff Fowler, Reeves questioned his ability to continue performing in the intense John Wick movies.

“You can never say never — but my knees right now are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick,'” he said. “So my heart [wants to], but I don’t know if my knees can do it.”

Fowler then joked, “Which is why you can voice Shadow for, like, decades to come — there are no physical limitations, just your voice!”

Fans have since rallied behind Reeves, defending the actor’s right to rest after years of playing the physically demanding character.

“Wow, I had no idea he was 60. Leave the poor man’s knees alone,” said one Reddit user. Another added, “It’s a great franchise, but I feel like his story is told. We’re getting Ballerina soon, if they want to keep exploring this universe (which I certainly wouldn’t say no to), they should use that as a jumping off point. Let my man Keanu rest.”

John Wick 5 aside, fans can rest assured that Reeves will be appearing in the upcoming spinoff movie, Ballerina. Reprising his role as the titular hitman, Reeves will be playing a cameo role next to Ana de Armas, who stars in the spinoff.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.