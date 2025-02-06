Ke Huy Quan reveals “treat” for Goonies fans in new action movie Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan is leading his own action movie Love Hurts, and the Hollywood icon has revealed there’s a “treat” for fans of The Goonies, while also revealing if he’d return in the revival.

Love Hurts is the directorial debut from stunt performer and John Wick fight choreographer Jonathan Eusebio, meaning you can expect plenty of epic fight sequences.

The story centers around Marvin Gable, a successful realtor whose past as a deadly hitman comes back to haunt him. Quan takes on the leading role, and he performs the fight scenes himself, with the new movie wasting no time in getting to the action.

Ahead of the Love Hurts premiere, Dexerto caught up with Quan to find out about the role, and talk turned to the 1985 classic, The Goonies, in which he played Data.

Love Hurts has “treat” for Goonies fans

In Love Hurts, Quan is reunited with fellow Goonies star Sean Astin, who plays Marv’s friend and realtor boss Cliff. Turns out, Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, was also on set for a significant scene.

When asked if there are any Goonies Easter eggs to look out for, Quan told us, “ It was just nice to be able to share the screen with him [Astin] again after 40 years.

“In fact, the day we shot that, Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, another Goonies, was on set. And I was quite emotional, because it really brought me back to those days when we made that movie.

“That scene that I share with Sean where I get a bit emotional – that emotion didn’t just come from the script, or it didn’t just come from Marvin Gable…

“It really came from me personally because of how much I love that movie and how much that movie meant to not only us Goonies, but also to those wonderful fans who grew up watching that movie.

“So this is kind of like our little treat for The Goonies fans.”

Ke Huy Quan is down for Goonies revival

Dexerto also took the opportunity to ask about the reported Goonies revival at Warner Bros., and whether Quan would be up for joining the cast if they asked him. And, well, as the saying goes, Goonies never say die.

Universal Pictures Quan and Astin were reunited for Love Hurts

“Yes, absolutely! You know, it’s a movie that’s been in the making for 40 years. Every few years or so there would always be a rumor,” he told us.

“I don’t know if we’re ever going to get to do it, but it’s such a special movie. And really, I mean, honestly, there’s multiple generations of fans of this movie.”

Quan went on to say, “If we’re gonna do it, we have to do it right. But yes, I would be the first one there.”

You hear this, Warner Bros.? If the Goonies revival does go ahead, Quan is game.

Until then, you can watch Love Hurts in cinemas from Friday, February 7, 2025. You can also check out the new movies coming to streaming this month, as well as the best films of 2024.