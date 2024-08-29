KAOS creator explains major mythological Easter egg you definitely missed

If you’ve started the new Netflix show, you’ll know Greek mythology isn’t as it seems. But KAOS creator Charlie Covell revealed a massive Easter egg hidden in plain sight.

Don’t know your Zeus from your Hades? If you’re watching Netflix’s latest original series KAOS, it really doesn’t matter. The new TV show takes well-known figures from Greek mythology and puts them in a brand-new situation… and it’s led by humans.

Across eight episodes, six humans find they’re connected to the Gods in ways they’d have never imagined, taking to the heavens above and the infamous Underworld down below.

You’ll likely recognize the big names, but creator Charlie Covell told Dexerto the show has one character that even academics haven’t been able to flesh out.

“I actually love that I’ve been able to take and flesh out Caeneus, who we meet in the Underworld in Episode 2,” they explained. “He’s a tiny little piece of mythology. There’s not that much written about him, and I love that I’ve been able to take him and make him a central protagonist and an important kind of part of the show.

“He’s like one of the three humans that – I don’t want to spoil anything – has a connection to a greater purpose.”

If you think Caeneus is an interesting character to read up on, you’d be right. He’s connected to fellow character in the binge-worthy TV show Poseidon, who transforms the female-born Caenis into an “invulnerable man” after being sexually assaulted.

Things didn’t get better for him after this, eventually being beaten alive by Centaurs during the Centauromachy. But don’t panic! The KAOS drama doesn’t get that chaotic (pun intended)… although Covell thinks the streaming service has a lot to do with its out-of-the-box thinking.

“When people go bold, I love it, because I think it’s really inspiring and it means that your imagination can be boundless,” they added. “Some of my early drafts are like weird fever dreams. If you read them, you’d think ‘What the f**k is that?’

“I had a relationship with Netflix before from working on The End of the F**king World, and so they knew my tone, were endlessly supportive, and they buried themselves in this work. Tonally, the shows aren’t a million miles away, because they swing between dark comedy and tragedy.”

KAOS is available on Netflix now.