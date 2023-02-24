Kang Dynasty writer hints at a Black Panther villain’s team-up with the Avengers

Writer of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and the upcoming ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ may have revealed a ‘Black Panther’ villain will join the fray.

Ant-Man’s third movie not only kicked off the MCU’s Phase 5, it also introduced the big bad that will threaten the Avengers and the multiverse.

In the upcoming Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty, the team will have to band together to stop the dynasty of Kangs from destroying the multiverse, bringing together both old members of the squad and those introduced in the recent movies.

According to the writer of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, there’s one character from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who could be a part of the fight.

Ant-Man writer teases Namor’s inclusion in The Kang Dynasty

In an interview with Comicbook.com‘s Brandon Davis, writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Jeff Loveness discussed The Kang Dynasty, which is still being written.

Quantumania was Loveness’s first project in the MCU, so The Kang Dynasty will be his first chance to write for the entire Avengers team. Loveness expressed his excitement to write for all these different characters, but one stood out to him.

“Namor, man. I’m excited to write Namor.”

Now while this doesn’t fully confirm that Namor will be in The Kang Dynasty, the fact that Loveness is excited to write the character in the only MCU project (that we know of) he is working on is a significant indicator that Namor could reappear.

At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor still held antagonistic views towards the people of the surface world, so it seems odd to side with the Avengers. However, with a multiversal threat that could destroy Talokan, Namor may be forced to side with his enemies for now.

And, it would not be out of character for Namor to serve with the Avengers, which he has done on several occasions in the Marvel comics.