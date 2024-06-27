What is Kalki 2898 AD? Story, cast, reviews & more

Indian cinema really knows how to go big or go home, and Kalki 2898 AD is quite literally the biggest production the country has ever put together. So, here’s the lowdown on the film, and what people are saying about it.

The new movie is like a cross between the Mad Max movies, with a touch of Dune, and even an element of the classic anime movie, Akira.

With a budget of $72 million, it’s just as epic and grandiose as those iconic films, too. But, with a big budget comes great expectations, so does Kalki 2898 AD live up to the hype?

We’ve gathered all the information on the sci-fi action movie, so you can decide for yourself.

Kalki 2898 AD story explained

In a post-apocalyptic world, all hopes rest on Kalki, the unborn child of a lab experiment, who is thought to be the latest avatar for the Hindu god, Vishnu. A select few embark on a mission to ensure Kalki’s safe passage into the world.

The film is set in the year 2898 AD (as you may have guessed), at a time when the desert area of Kasi is the only known city in the world. Kasi is ruled by the god king Supreme Yaskin, who controls the city with an iron fist from his hovering megastructure known as The Complex.

The story actually spans millennia, from the Mahabharata in the year 3102 BC, the beginning of Kali Yuga, to the climactic events of the world in 2898 AD.

This is the first instalment in a planned franchise of works around the story of Kalki, and is heavily inspired by Hindu scriptures.

Who’s in the cast?

Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, stars in Kalki 2898 AD. He’s joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, to name but a few.

Annapurna Pictures

Actually, Prabhas plays two roles in the film: Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and Karna, the main villain of the movie.

While Prabhas may be the most famous Indian actor, Deepika Padukone holds the title of the highest-paid Indian actress right now, and is another huge name for the film’s cast.

Here’s the full cast of Kalki 2898 AD:

Prabhas as Bhairava and Karna

Kamal Haasan as Kali

Deepika Padukone as Sum 80

Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama

Disha Patani as Roxie

Keerthy Suresh as Bujji (voice)

Anna Ben as Kyra

Pasupathy

Saswata Chatterjee as Commander Manas

S.S. Rajamouli

Brahmanandam as Rajan

Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna

Anil George as Counsellor Bani

Malvika Nair as Uttara

Harshith Reddy as Luke

Shobana as Marian

Mrunal Thakur as Divya

There are also a number of cameos in the movie, including S.S. Rajamouli, Gaurav Chopra, Anudeep K.V., Ram Gopal Varma, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Kalki 2898 AD reviews

At the time of writing, Kalki 2898 AD has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% with over 100 verified reviews. That’s the audience score – there is no critic score at the moment.

In a review from NDTV, the film is praised for its “vaulting ambition” and Deepika Padukone receives lots of credit for her portrayal of Sum 80. However, the first act of Kalki is described as an “incoherent mess,” which is never a good thing.

Meanwhile, the review from India Today heralds Kalki as having “grand visuals and superlative performances” from its star cast.

That cast gets more credit from The Hindu’s review, with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas highlighted as being particularly “brilliant.” Again, Kalki is praised for its ambition, but there are “niggles” when it comes to narrative that stop it being a “game-changer.”

Overall, then, it seems Kalki 2898 AD is full of fantastic performances and high concept visuals and themes. But, it falls short in handling all of those big narrative leaps.

Watch the trailer

The trailer for Kalki 2898 AD is mind-blowing, to be fair, and offers just a taste of the incredible sci-fi action from the movie.

We get a glimpse of the dystopian wasteland the story takes place in, the otherworldly giants ruling over the world, and the chaos that’s set to unfold in the ensuing fight for freedom.

How to watch Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is released in cinemas on June 27, 2024. That’s the only way to watch the film for now, and to be fair, it sounds like the bigger the screen the better.

The film has enjoyed a strong release in the US already, raking in over $3.8 million from its North American premiere screenings.

It’s also showing in the UK, India, Singapore, Australia, and more.

That's all we've got on Kalki 2898 AD.