5 K-drama shows to watch if you like Moving

Disney+’s Moving K-drama has become a global sensation as it perfectly melds the heartfelt stories of young teens with superpowers and their parents’ devotion to keep them safe from their past.

Moving is one of the rare few K-dramas where its leading characters have superhero abilities that could rival any good Marvel character. But the storyline has an added twist of emotional urgency. Jang Ju-won (Ryoo Seung-ryong), Lee Mi-hyun (Han Hyo-joo), Kim Doo-sik (Jo In-sung), and Lee Jae-man (Kim Sung-kyun) once belonged to a government agency as spies and were used for their superpowers.

A history of betrayal, the parents devoted their lives to keep their children safe from the very organization that now wants them dead. Moving is the most expensive K-drama in history for good reason with its seamless use of VFX to bring the characters’ powers to life. Not to mention the grandiose action sequences.

But Moving has a 20-episode run and will inevitably come to an end. For fans of the K-drama, there are a few other popular storylines with superhuman characters and the need to protect the people they love.

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim is a short-season K-drama

While Moving is based on characters with superpowers, The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim has a supernatural setting as a female teen has the powers to become a shaman.

The 12-episode K-drama premiered in 2021 and focused on Ga Doo-shim (Kim Sae-ron). She comes from a family of shamans and is destined to be one. All she wants is a normal life and is promised by her grandmother that she can when she turns 18. But when her grandmother learns a long-forgotten spirit has returned, Doo-shim is transferred to another school to find it.

Along the way, she meets the kind and handsome Na Woo-soo (Nam Da-reum). He comes from a well-off family and gains the ability to see spirits after Doo-shim’s grandmother possesses him to send a message. The spirit happens to possess students with the lowest grades and pushes them to death. Woo-soo and Doo-shim have no choice but to join forces.

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim is available on Viki.

Memorist is for fans who want a murder mystery

The K-dramas on this list have main characters with unique abilities just like Moving, with Memorist’s male lead being able to read people’s memories.

Dong Baek (Yoo Seung-ho) was an average high school student. One day, he gained the unique ability to read people’s minds with a simple touch. As a child, he lost his memories. But knows he watched his mother get murdered Using his abilities, he grew up to become a well-respected detective. But a series of heinous murders occur that leave him needing answers.

To track down the killer, he joins forces with criminal profiler Han Sun-mi (Lee Se-young). As they hunt down the killer, the details of both their dark paths come to light and are intertwined. The killer’s crimes and motives become far more complicated than they expected.

Memorist is avaible on Viki.

Behind Your Touch has a small town embroiled in murder

Netflix’s 2023 K-drama Behind Your Touch will be a welcome K-drama for Moving fans as a local veterinarian acquires psychometric powers by touching rear ends.

It may not be the ability to fly or super strength, but Bong Ye-bun (Han Ji-min) has the ability to read people’s memories. How? During a visit to check on a local farm cow, a comet appeared, giving her powers. But they come with a comical circumstance. Due to Ye-bun having been touching the cow’s rear end during the event, she can only read animals’ and people’s memories by touching their backside.

Using her newfound powers, her business skyrockets. She finds herself in a pickle when a new detective in town catches her touching backsides and calls her a pervert. But when a string of connected murders takes place, she is the only way to uncover who the killer is before it’s too late.

Behind Your Touch is available to stream on Netflix.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is getting a sequel spinoff

One of K-drama fans’ ultimate favorites is the rom-com Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. It’s an absolute classic that has all the beloved romance tropes a fun twist with the female leads superhuman powers.

Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) was born with immense super strength. It is a superpower passed down to the only woman in her family. While dreaming of becoming a video game developer, she also desires to be a soft and delicate young woman. Therefore, she often keeps her powers a secret.

When Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik), the CEO of a gaming company, witnesses her strength, he hires her as his bodyguard. A series of kidnappings occur in her neighborhood and soon target Bong-soon’s best friend. She becomes determined to find the culprit with the help of Min-hyuk and Officer In Guk-doo (Ji Soo), who is also her crush. Along the way, Bong-soon and Min-hyuk’s relationship begins to blossom.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon was announced to get a sequel spinoff Strong Girl Nam-Soon about Bong-soon’s distant cousin with the same abilities who ventures to Korea to find her family.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is available on Viki.

The Uncanny Counter K-drama is a good match for Moving fans

From the afterlife, people in comas on Earth are given superpowers to help fight rogue and evil demons and bring them back to purgatory in The Uncanny Counter.

In a fictional city exist four Counters. The Counters were each given unique superhuman powers when spirits from the afterlife awoke them from their comas. They are tasked to fight rogue demons who escape to gain immortality on Earth by possessing human hosts. When one of the Counters is killed in a fight, an unexplainable event occurs.

The Counter’s spirit seeks out a young teen named So Mun (Jo Byeong-kyu). He’s perfectly healthy despite his limp and isn’t in a coma. Realizing his newfound abilities, he meets the others and learns the truth about Counters and the afterlife. But Mun is special and possesses a power never seen before.

The Uncanny Counter was a success on Netflix, leading to a Season 2 with the original cast and new villains.

Both seasons of The Uncanny Counter are available on Netflix.

