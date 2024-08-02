K-drama fans reveal perfect series to watch after Lovely Runner

With Lovely Runner streaming on Netflix in several territories, K-drama fans have already burned through all 16 episodes – fortunately, there’s another show you can dive into straight away.

After its incredible success on tvN, Lovely Runner arrived on the streaming service on August 1. Unfortunately, if you’re based in the US you’ll require a VPN to watch it.

The K-drama follows Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who’s mysteriously transported 15 years into the past after the death of her idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byun Woo Seok), a huge pop star.

Article continues after ad

Suddenly, she realizes she may be able to prevent his death – and possibly even kindle a romance. However, anyone who’s seen The Butterfly Effect (and that episode of The Simpsons where Homer time travels with a toaster) knows how perilous it can be when you change the past.

It’s already finding a new audience on Netflix, with people hungry for other K-dramas to watch. On Reddit, one recommendation was echoed by several viewers: My Sweet Mobster.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It revolves around Seo Ji-hwan (Uhm Tae-goo), a CEO with a murky past, and Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa), a children’s online personality with a small but loyal audience.

We won’t spoil how they meet, but the unlikely pair end up in each other’s orbit – and that’s before we get to Jang Hyeon U (Kwon Wol), a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of their relationship.

Firstly, if you want to watch it, you’ll need a subscription to Viki or TVING (that said, Lovely Runner’s Netflix turnaround was incredibly quick, so there’s a chance it could wind up there).

Article continues after ad

Secondly, fans have said it’s the perfect follow-up to Lovely Runner. “This show just finished. The romance is adorable. Also, I really like the side characters, too,” one wrote.

“Came here to say My Sweet Mobster! I haven’t finished yet but it’s SO cute,” another commented. “My Sweet Mobster all day! Just finished airing and was for me like Lovely Runner, really refreshing and lighthearted,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our rundown of other TV shows streaming this month and find out what we know about Squid Game Season 2.