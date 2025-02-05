Jurassic World Rebirth trailer finally confirms scene fans have been waiting decades to see

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer is finally here, and on top of dangerous new dinosaurs, there’s one classic scene fans can finally be assured is coming their way.

Three decades and six films deep, the Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most enduring of them all. Thanks to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 hit, dino diehards have been well-fed over the years. And now, Jurassic Park Rebirth is here with a brand-new story.

Taking place five years after Jurassic World Dominion, Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali as a crack team of scientists and explorers who dare to revisit the original site of Jurassic Park’s research facility.

The trailer arrived today, February 5, bringing about some devastatingly large dinosaurs, the destroyed remains of Jurassic Park, and a whole new set of wild encounters.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer confirms raft chase scene

While there’s plenty to get excited about in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer (that boat attack looks insane), there’s nothing fans will be happier to see than a brief glimpse of what appears to be the famous raft scene from the book.

You can see it for yourself at the 1:52 mark below:

With every sequel that has passed, the raft chase from Michael Crichton’s original novel has been on everyone’s wishlist.

It takes place when Grant is trying to get the children back to the island’s control center, and they board a raft and attempt to ride through the jungle river.

However, they have to narrowly avoid the flesh-eating dinosaurs as they go (including the T-Rex!). It’s a sequence fans have been wishing for, and now, it’s finally happening.

Screenwriter David Koepp had teased this scene in January, telling Variety: “I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode though,” Koepp said. “We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

