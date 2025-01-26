Jurassic World Rebirth may contain book scene that was too horrific for original movie

It’s been revealed that Jurassic World Rebirth will include a previously unused scene from the novel, and this means audiences could end up watching the most disturbing dinosaur attack in the entire franchise.

Originally starting as an adaptation of Michael Crichton’s dino-horror novel, the Jurassic Park movie series is now six films deep, with the seventh, Jurassic Park Rebirth, arriving in July 2025.

Set five years after Dominion, Rebirth follows a team of scientists as they attempt to track down the only surviving dinosaurs in order to harvest their life-saving DNA.

In an interview with Variety, screenwriter David Koepp (who also penned the first two Jurassic Park movies) has confirmed that the new movie will include a scene from the novel not used in the original 1993 sci-fi flick – for a very obvious reason.

Jurassic World Rebirth could include infamous crib scene

“I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode though,” Koepp said. “We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for.

“We were like, ‘Hey, we get to use that now.’ But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun.”

Universal Pictures

Naturally, fans have since been debating what this mystery scene could be. The original Jurassic Park movie omitted several moments from the novel, but one of the most talked-about over the years has been the disturbing crib scene.

It takes place towards the beginning of the book, and features a group of Procompsognathus eating a newborn baby in its crib. Obviously, this kind of sequence would have instantly shot Jurassic Park to R-rated status, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing that this could be the new scene in question.

“Please be the baby scene PLEASE BE THE BABY SCENE,” said one X user. “They’re gonna eat the baby,” said another.

“It’s definitely the baby in the crib sequence. 1993 wasn’t gonna tolerate that, but I guess people will now,” a third wrote.

Universal Pictures The original Jurassic Park movie skipped a handful of scenes from the novel

However, it could be another sequence from the book entirely. One popular suggestion is the river raft scene, in which Grant and the children made their way through the park’s river on a raft, narrowly avoiding dinosaur attacks as they go.

“River boat chase – calling it right now,” said one comment, while another wrote, “Please be the T. Rex rapids scene, please be the T. Rex rapids scene.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

