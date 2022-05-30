Jurassic World Dominion: which classic characters return?

Jurassic World Dominion hits screens worldwide next week, and as the final installment in a six-film saga, the movie will unite the cast of the new trilogy with several actors from the original.

The Jurassic World trilogy has been top-lined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but other than a couple of cameos, the original cast hasn’t shared the screen with the newcomers. Until now.

Director Colin Trevorrow helmed Jurassic World, wrote and produced Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, co-writes and directs Jurassic World Dominion, and has always said this film would tie everything together.

With fans desperate to see characters old and new interact with each other, Trevorrow is making that happen in this sixth and final film.

Which classic characters are in Jurassic World Dominion?

Sam Neill as Alan Grant

Sam Neill starred as Dr. Alan Grant in the first Jurassic Park movie, then reprised the role in Jurassic Park III. Grant is a world-renowned paleontologist drafted in to check out the titular theme park on Isla Nebula in the first movie. The dinosaurs escape, and Grant and his partner Ellie Sattler only just survive the ordeal.

In Jurassic Park III Alan and Ellie are no longer together, and Alan is duped into visiting Isla Sorna, aka Site B. The proverbial hit the fan once again and Grant makes it off the island, just, which makes it all-the-more surprising that he’s returning for more dino-action in Jurassic World Dominion.

Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler

Laura Dern starred as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler in the original Jurassic Park, who journeys to Isla Nebula with Grant in exchange for funding for their dig.

Sattler also appears in Jurassic Park III, though by this time she’s no longer with Alan, has a husband and kids, and is now working as a children’s author. But she remained friends with Alan, and the pair are reunited in Jurassic Park Dominion, with Ellie inviting him on a new adventure with the words: “You coming or what?”

Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm

Jeff Goldblum has played mathematician and chaos theory expert Ian Malcolm in three Jurassic movies, with Dominion his fourth. In the original Jurassic Park he flirts with Ellie and annoys Alan before all three teamed up to defeat the deadly Velociraptors.

Malcolm visits Site B in sequel The Lost World, where he witnesses more death and destruction. Which in turns leads to Malcolm testifying before Congress in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where he speaks about the dangers of cloning.

He returns in Jurassic World Dominion, where Malcolm beats the same drum, stating in the film’s trailer: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

Which other characters return in the final Jurassic World?

BD Wong as Henry Wu

As played by BD Wong, Dr. Henry Wu is one of the chief antagonists across both Jurassic trilogies, as he’s the geneticist whose work helps bring the dinosaurs back.

Wu is also responsible for creating the hybrid dinosaurs that cause so much chaos across the first two Jurassic World movies, and he returns in Jurassic World Dominion, and can briefly be glimpsed in the film’s trailer.

Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson

This is the only OG character to be recast in the new film, with Campbell Scott replacing Cameron Thor. In the 1993 movie, Lewis Dodgson helped Dennis Nedry with his nefarious plant to transport genetic materials off Isla Nebula, though we don’t yet know how he plays into the new film.

These legacy characters will be teaming up with the aforementioned Pratt and Howard in the movie, as well as returning Jurassic World characters played by the likes of Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda.

Jurassic World Dominion hits US and UK screens on June 10.