Julia Roberts’ Leave the World Behind role dubbed “Apocalypse Karen”

Lock up your survivalists – and your managers – Julia Roberts’ role in new movie Leave the World Behind has officially been dubbed “Apocalypse Karen.”

The Pretty Woman and Notting Hill stars as Amanda Sandford, a New York City ad executive who’s looking for a break. Little does she know that she’s about to take her family to their holiday home for the ultimate dose of chaos.

Leave the World Behind’s official synopsis reads: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though Leave the World Behind hasn’t officially hit Netflix yet – that will be December 8 – Julia Roberts’ character has already been dubbed by some as an “Apocalypse Karen.”

Julia Roberts’ Leave the World Behind dubbed “Apocalypse Karen”

Julia Roberts’ character in new movie Leave the World Behind has been dubbed by some critics as an “Apocalypse Karen.”

According to Netflix, Amanda Sandford is “desperately needing a break from the real world and the people occupying her busy life. On a whim, she books a weekend family getaway in a gorgeous house on Long Island with her husband and two kids — but her vacation bliss is soon spoiled when the owners arrive in the middle of the night, seeking to hunker down in the midst of a blackout.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Though she comes across as privileged and shortsighted at times, Amanda is a no-nonsense woman who’s able to put her stubbornness aside when it comes to protecting her family.”

Director Sam Esmail told the streaming platform that he instantly knew that Julia was Amanda, adding “What’s really great about casting someone like Julia Roberts is that you don’t have to worry about the likeability factor. Julia has the uncanny ability to channel the humanity out of any character, regardless of how flawed they may be.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As reviews and reactions for Leave the World Behind pour in, some critics seem to think that Julia Roberts is a bit more no-nonsense than others.

Article continues after ad

“Julia Roberts gives her best Karen in the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, out this Friday on Netflix,” Marlow Stern from Rolling Stone posted on X/Twitter. The outlet’s review goes on to expand: “If you’ve ever wanted to see Julia Roberts in full ‘may-I-speak-to-the-manager’ mode, Leave the World Behind is 100% the movie for you.”

Article continues after ad

“I’ll watch this because of Julia Roberts,” another user agreed in anticipation of the movie.

In an interview with Reuters, Roberts stated that Leave the World Behind allowed her to play some different versions of herself.

“The idea of playing someone who is intrinsically suspicious and a little prickly – which is not my nature – but to still make her human and approachable and likable,” she stated. “That’s something only Julia can do,” Esmail agreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leave the World Behind comes to Netflix on December 8. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6