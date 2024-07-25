Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 recreates manga’s most traumatic death scene

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers confirm the fight against Sukuna is about to end as the manga recreates Gojo’s death scene.

Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for its plot twists but Chapter 236 is by far the most controversial chapter of the series. After Kusakabe declares Gojo as the victor of the battle in Chapter 235, the next installment begins with young Gojo arriving at an airport where Geto greets him.

After that, Gojo talks about his fight with Sukuna and also meets his other friends such as Nanami and Haibara. Following the brief airport scene, the manga reveals that Sukuna slashed Gojo in two. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264!

According to the spoilers, Yuji Itadori can now use Domain Expansion. Sukuna has been fighting the entire cast all by himself and has finally reached his limit. Hana’s Jacob’s Ladder is supposed to rip Megumi apart from Sukuna.

However, Sukuna is still more than capable enough to dodge it. His luck runs out when Yuji expands his domain. The chapter ends with Sukuna at an unknown station and Yuji standing there and saying, “Let’s go Sukuna.” Here, Gege is showing another parallel between Sukuna and Gojo.

As one fan shared, “‘Let’s go Sukuna’ – Yuji inviting Sukuna back to his body so he can save Megumi.”

“I used to pray for times like this, Sukuna’s downfall is hereby at the hands of Yuji,” said another.

A third added, “I like the fact that Gojo had lots of people with him in the airport when he died but Sukuna doesn’t have anyone, he’s completely alone in a dirty subway.”

