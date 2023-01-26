Jonathon Majors teases multiple Kang variants to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor Jonathan Majors hints at his character Kang having multiple variants in the upcoming MCU film while also discussing the excitement and responsibility he feels with taking on such an iconic and major villain for the Marvel franchise.

The next big MCU film to release is the hotly anticipated Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film – which stars Pauls Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular heroes – will serve as the first big setup for the next major storyline in the franchise, the Kang Dynasty.

And while the character of Kang was first introduced at the end of Loki season 1, this film will fully realize the villain and introduce him into the world. For Kang actor Jonathan Majors, the role of Kang – and the part he will play in Quantumania – is something he is excited for audiences to see and experience.

“It’s exciting, the fact that… Think about theater, right? You do a play, you have no idea if someone’s coming to that show, you worked your ass off, [but] you have no idea,” said Majors during a recent interview with Collider.

“The tickets don’t really matter, you already checked into a different ecosystem, you know? You’re hoping people are gonna come see the work you’ve done in that space, in that black box, for that long, right? You’re hoping it’s gonna happen.”

Majors then went on to discuss the responsibility of stepping into the MCU as the next big baddie.

“With the MCU, and with Kang, there is such a beautiful sensation knowing that the work that myself and my collaborators do is going to reach people. That responsibility is something I honor and something I really take on. [There are] 50 guys outside. All 50 of those guys are gonna see [‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’]. That’s beautiful, you know what I mean? That guaranteed impact, you know?”

And while Marvel actors are usually pretty tight-lipped when it comes to spoilers and hints for upcoming projects, Majors did give some details away about what audiences can expect from his character in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

“[N]o spoilers here, we can take it there, but Kang has variants, you know what I mean? [There are] always variants. I’m Kang. So whatever comes through comes through, you know what I mean?”

