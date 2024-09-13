Is Jonathan Majors in Agatha All Along? Controversy explained

With the release date for Agatha All Along fast approaching, you may be wondering whether it will feature Jonathan Majors, the actor set to have been the MCU’s next big bad before a controversy changed everything.

It’s safe to say it’s been a tough time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late. Even the Merc with a Mouth himself quipped about it in Deadpool & Wolverine, saying, “Welcome to the MCU. You’re joining at a bit of a low point.”

From commercial flops such as Ant-Man 3, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion, to widespread superhero fatigue and Disney’s decision to cut back its output, 2023 was hailed the worst year for the comic book studio.

However, things are looking up. Deadpool 3 was a shining success, and Agatha All Along, which looks set to lean into its horror elements and build from WandaVision’s success, could be just what the MCU needs right now. One thing it doesn’t need is the return of Majors, and this looks set to be the case.

Jonathan Majors probably isn’t in Agatha All Along

There’s no indication Jonathan Majors will be in Agatha All Along. The reason why his name came up is due to a rumor.

According to X/Twitter user ExiledScoop3r, in 2023, the actor had filmed scenes for the upcoming Marvel series as Kang variant Immortus after the character debuted in Ant-Man 3, only for them to be scrapped following his arrest.

Marvel Studios

Before we get into the descriptions of the “deleted scenes,” let it be known that this is nothing more than a rumor, and there’s been no official confirmation of Majors filming anything for Agatha All Along.

Underneath their Kang post, a community notes warning reads, “There is no confirmation about Jonathan Majors shooting scenes for the upcoming Agatha All Along. User ExiledScoop3r is known for spreading misinformation for attention and clicks.”

Now let’s get into what ExiledScoop3r had to say about “the origins of Immortus and Jonathan Majors scrapped scenes from Agatha All Along.”

As for the former, these were said to be “dark” and presented during a crucial part of the new series when Agatha and the Coven of Witches are “making their way through the Witch’s road and trials.”

“Immortus was born into a slave family that practices witchcraft in Ancient Egypt which at the time is under the rule of En-Sabha-Nur (Apocalypse) and his followers,” ExiledScoop3r stated.

“His mother is part of an ancient coven of witches. Immortus befriends another slave girl around his age: Ravonna (variant of Ravonna Renslayer).

“Immortus’ mother and the other witches in the coven start a rebellion against Apocalypse and his four horsemen. Immortus’ mother dies in his arms during a battle, she warns her son not to repeat her mistake, and to leave the Mutants in peace.”

The tweets went on to say this is where the character’s disdain for mutants and superheroes begins.

They then described the alleged scrapped scenes, saying Immortus is “sent into the desert by the coven of witches” and encounters Chthon, a dark entity who controls all magic in the Multiverse.

Chthon is said to want to use Immortus’ body as a vessel, granting him “the ability to speak and become his personal scribe.”

In the following post, ExiledScoop3r said, “Immortus learns of his other variants and is forbidden to make contact with them. Wanting to make contact with his variants, Immortus begins plotting to bring together his ‘dynasty’ in secret.

“After amassing enough power, Immortus ends up destroying Chthon, and ‘conquering’ the dark entities that haunt the mountain.”

He then sees into the future, preventing his death by “authoring the Darkhold to eventually trick and corrupt Wanda.” When the darkhold corrupts his body, it is said to change it to a dark blue color with eyes that burn bright yellow.

“Believing in his divinity and wishing to make contact with his variants, Immortus emerges from Wundagore and seeks out his other Kang variants in the multiverse,” they continued.

They finished the post by claiming Majors filmed these scenes in January and February 2023, around the same time as shooting the mid-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, when he was arrested, he was removed from the MCU. “These scenes have since been cut, but there is a possibility that Marvel may release them one day,” they added.

“Another possibility is they could have turned these elements in the show to introduce Doctor Doom or hint at his origins.”

Why Majors was removed from the MCU

Majors was dropped as Kang the Conqueror after he was found guilty of assaulting a former partner in December 2023.

He was initially arrested in March the same year in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument.

Marvel Studios

Majors denied the allegations, with a representative saying at the time, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

However, in April, Variety reported that more alleged abuse victims had come forward. Then, in June, Majors himself filed a domestic violence complaint against the accuser.

That same month, a report emerged accusing the MCU actor of a pattern of “extreme abuse” dating back nearly 10 years, with Rolling Stone speaking with more than 40 people who have known Majors either from graduate school, his acting career, or romantic relationships.

Although he was confirmed and appeared in Loki Season 2, on December 18, 2023, a jury of six found Majors guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment against his girlfriend of the time, Grace Jabbari.

On the same day, Disney announced its decision to sever ties with Majors. He was originally due to lead the next big MCU installments, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The former movie has since been changed to Avengers: Doomsday, with Iron Man’s Robert Downey, Jr. later unveiled as the actor that would portray Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios

Prior to this news, in April 2024, Majors was sentenced to a 52-week batterer intervention program in LA, and ordered to continue therapy. The judge also issued a $250 fine, as well as a full protective order for Jabbari.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18, 2024. Until then, check out our ranking of every MCU movie, the best superhero movies, and everything we know about Spider-Man 4.