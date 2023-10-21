Jon Stewart quits his AppleTV+ series over drastic creative differences

John Stewart has officially quit his AppleTV+ political series due to having drastic moral and creative difference with executives.

Jon Stewart has been one of the loudest, and funniest, voices in the realm of politics since he hosted The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on Comedy Central.

After hosting the political comedy show from 1999 to 2015, Stewart stepped away from political comedy until he returned once again as the host of The Problem with Jon Stewart, which premiered in 2021 on AppleTV+.

Though the show was set to return for a third season, it was reported that Stewart officially quit the series because of his irreconcilable creative differences with the executives at AppleTV+.

Stewart didn’t want to compromise on covering certain stories

The Problem with Jon Stewart was suppose to return for their Season 3 now that the writer’s strike had officially ended.

However, The New York Times recently reported that Stewart decided to quit his show due to disagreements he and Apple had over topics that were to be covered in the third season, including A.I. and China.

Though Stewart supposedly had some creative control over the topics and guests that would appear on The Problem, The Hollywood Reporter stated, “Apple approached Stewart and informed the host that both sides needed to be ‘aligned’ regarding topics on the show.”

Stewart allegedly told Apple that he didn’t want to be “hamstrung” by them so, when Apple threatened to cancel the series if Stewart didn’t follow their rules, the host allegedly told executives that he was walking away from show before they could pull the plug.

Apple decision to push back about Stewart negatively covering China makes sense when considering Apple wants to maintain a positive relationship with China.

And, because Apple is a tech company who has already dabbled in AI technology, their stance on not wanting AI to be viewed in a negative light is an understandable.

