Jon Bernthal rumored to return in ‘Punisher’ series on Disney Plus

According to a new rumor, an announcement of a new Punisher show with Jon Bernthal could be coming at D23.

Jon Bernthal captivated audiences with his gritty and emotional portrayal of Marvel antihero Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

Even though the Netflix series concluded years earlier and has never been confirmed to be a part of the MCU, fans have been clamoring for his return.

New rumors suggest that Frank Castle could come into the MCU sooner than fans had thought.

According to a rumor from Marvel Updates, retweeted by noted insider DanielRPK, The Punisher series will be announced for Disney Plus at the upcoming D23 in September with Bernthal returning to the role.

Fans of the Netflix series will be happy to know that the rumored Punisher series will be rated TV-MA, meaning that the violence and brutality the original was known for should be returning as well.

It’s unclear whether other characters from the Netflix show like Micro, Billy Russo, Dinah Madani, Curtis, John Pilgrim, or Amy Bendix might return for the newest installment if the rumors are true.

Given that Bernthal’s Punisher has already crossed paths with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, a reunion of those two could certainly be in the works, given that Cox has been confirmed to be joining the MCU.

Other Punisher antagonists from the comics like Mister Negative, Barracuda, or Rapido could make appearances as well.

Even though these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, fans will be thrilled if Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher in the MCU.