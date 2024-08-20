Joker 3 chances addressed by director, and his answer may surprise you

Todd Phillips is getting ready to send in the clowns with Joker: Folie à Deux – but if you’re expecting him to return for Joker 3, think again.

2019’s Joker is one of the most important comic book movies of the past 10 years. It broke records, even becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time (though its R-rated crown was taken by Deadpool & Wolverine).

Buoyed by the (initial) rave reactions and its extraordinary box office haul, Warner Bros. gave Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix the green light for another chapter of Arthur Fleck’s story.

Joker 2 is hitting cinemas in October, set to explore the immediate aftermath of the first film’s chaos. And, behind the doors of Arkham Asylum, Arthur will meet his soulmate: Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.

Unless it’s a disaster, it’ll be one of the biggest films of 2024. Venice Film Festival’s chief has already called it one of the “most daring American movies” in recent years, and it’s predicted to hit $1 billion again.

So, what about a third movie? Phillips talked about Joker 3 in an interview with Variety, but not for the reason you may be hoping for.

“It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world,” he confirmed.

Neither Phillips nor Phoenix was ready to leave Arthur behind, and that hunger to return to his story has clearly been quelled.

“I’d love to keep working with Joaquin but on a comedy, because he can be so loose and funny,” Phillips explained.

“And I think people really want comedies right now. The trailer for Joker 2 sort of sums things up when it says, ‘What the world needs now is love.’ But I would go farther: We could use a good laugh too.”

