Joker 2 may get unexpected Rotten Tomatoes score after first reactions

Despite its first installment being a box office and critical success, Joker 2 may not live up to the hype when it comes to its long-awaited Rotten Tomatoes score.

Although general audiences are a month away from seeing director Todd Phillips‘ anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, first reactions are already rolling in thanks to the movie debuting to the press at the Venice Film Festival.

While some of the feedback has been positive with some viewers hailing it as an “entirely unique anti-hero film,” the negative comments have shone through as one critic referred to the film as “startlingly dull, a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience.”

Because of this discrepancy, some fans are worried Joker 2 will be branded with an overall Rotten Tomatoes score in the low 60s range, which would set it apart from its predecessor.

While critic scores averaged out to a low 69% for the film, audiences absolutely adored the flick, earning it 89% on the audience side.

The 2019 installment seemed to fare better with reviews, as one critic wrote, “It’s not a film about the Joker. It’s a very realistic portrayal of someone (anyone!) who can become someone like him. And it’s disturbingly brilliant!”

And another commented, “If cinema’s job is to make us feel, to make us reflect upon how we’ve been living life, and to acknowledge some of its own brand of crazy, then I think Joker did a damn good job.”

Not only was the first Joker mostly beloved by critics, but it dominated the box office to become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

While it may be harsh to predict Joker 2 will receive a lower score than its counterpart, the sequel does have more working against it, as its set to be a musical, and the addition of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn may throw its core audience off.

As of writing, Joker: Folie à Deux’s official score has not been posted, but we’ll keep you updated once it does.

