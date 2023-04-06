Joker 2 reveals best look yet at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn as filming wraps

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, just revealed its best sneak peek yet as filming wraps, showing Lady Gaga as the supervillain icon Harley Quinn.

Though the character might drum up images of Margot Robbie’s DC Universe iteration of Arthur Fleck’s partner in crime, director Todd Phillips’ DC Elseworlds’ take on Joker has paved the way for a new Quinn to join the ranks.

Although Lady Gaga was announced as a cast member of the anticipated sequel, which sees Joaquin Phoenix return as the Clown Prince of Crime, it wasn’t until recently that we found out she’d be portraying the one and only Harley Girl.

And with new photos of the pair shared by Phillips, it looks like the singer-turned-movie-star is embracing the role – and Joker 2 could very well end up being just as much of a success as its 2019 predecessor.

Joker 2 photo shows Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn as filming wraps

Phillips took to Instagram to share an update on what is bound to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, writing: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer.”

The first still on the post shows Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, very much looking the part. Similar to the 2019 shot of Phoenix’s titular villain with his iconic get-up, the hitmaker stands in front of a wooden background, wearing thick make-up smeared across her face and an update of her trademark jester ‘fit.

We were also treated to an image of Phoenix’s Joker with his clown face on, staring off into the distance. Both characters have seen better days, which is exactly what we want to see when it comes to DC’s most unhinged couple.

It’s safe to say the fans are excited, with one writing: “Well done all! Gaga looks incredible so fingers crossed for an amazing Harley!” Another, who described the shot as “outstanding,” said: “She embodied that role flawlessly.”

Previous Lady Gaga Harley Quinn image hints at romance

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Gaga’s Harley, of course – a first-look for Joker: Folie à Deux hit the internet on Valentine’s Day 2023, showing the character face-to-face with Phoenix’s Joker.

Harley is cradling Joker’s face in her hands, hinting at the romantic aspect to the duo’s dynamic. It’s hard to tell if she’s putting on a happy face or a scared one – given the nature of their toxic relationship, probably a bit of both.

Alongside Gaga, there is also the news that Zazie Beetz could return as “girlfriend” Sophie Dumond, though how she will be incorporated into the film remains ambiguous.

And while plot details are being kept mostly under wraps, we do know that Arkham Asylum is going to play a big part in the sequel.

Now that filming is wrapped, we can expect more details to pop up in the coming months. For Phillips, it’s looking like a busy time ahead. As he said in his post: “Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

