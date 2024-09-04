Joker 2 first reactions come with big warning for “incredible” sequel

The Joker 2 premiere has taken place at the 81st Venice International Film Festival with first reactions starting to come in – and they’re pretty positive.

The hype for Joker: Folie à Deux has been real. Whether you loved or hated the operatic retelling of the supervillain origin story, there’s no denying that the sequel’s musical approach and Lady Gaga casting have upped the anticipation for the DC movie.

The new movie debuted today, September 4, at Venice Film Festival, and first reactions are already leaking online. Thanks to the early responses, Joker fans can already start to paint a picture of what the sequel looks like.

And if they’re to be believed, then it’s looking rather good indeed. What’s more, potential audiences are being warned against spoilers, leaving many to believe that there are plenty of surprises on the way.

One X review wrote: “Ok, I’ll say this about Joker: Folie a Deux without spoilers. It gives continuity to this cinematic universe in a way you don’t expect. It’s all about the ending, wait for it. I need part III! Gaga is supporting, not lead. But her character is the real deal. You’ll see.”

“Joker: Folie a Deux as a musical? It actually, incredibly works!” another said. “Joaquin Phoenix is terrific as a singing Joker in Todd Phillips’ big gamble that pays off, thanks to his cast, including Lady Gaga, and the surprising yet perfect and ironic selection of songs. Who knew?”

“What a performance! What a Story! What a Beauty! What a movie! Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix nailed it,” said a third. “Todd Phillips once again proves that he is the best of the best. Joker: Folie a Deux deserves everything! What more can I say?? Joker 2 is easily MOVIE OF THE YEAR.”

Of course, being a Joker movie, there’s already a divide starting to form. Despite the majority of reactions seeming positive, there are a few naysayers making themselves known.

“I just can’t believe how bad this is,” said one Letterboxd review.

Another said: “The rating is so high solely because of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance. Unfortunately, there are many more flaws than merits. The poor plot, excessive musical numbers that are an end in themselves, the film’s uninspired ending…at least we have Halloween 2024 costumes.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

