“Strange” Joker 2 clip with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn splits fans

Fans are finally getting their first look at the upcoming Joker 2, but no one is quite sure what to make of it from a newly released clip of the film.

Joker: Folie a Deux will have its premiere screening on September 4 at the Venice International Film Festival, just shy of a month before it hits theaters.



That means marketing has started to ramp up, such as the creepy 24-hour livestream that preceded the latest trailer.

Ahead of its upcoming release, the film’s first official clip has now hit the Internet. Originally shared in a press release for VIFF, the short clip shows Lady Gaga’s “Lee” Quinzel talking to Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

It’s a fairly understated scene, with Lee recapping the ending of Joker in a hushed tone, followed by the two attempting to sing a song before a guard silences them.

The Joker 2 clip is already drawing a fairly mixed reaction from fans. Many aren’t sure what to make of the tone of the movie after getting their first real look at Gaga’s Quinzel.

“This scene is so strange because what is Gaga character doing talking with a dangerous inmate?” one fan asked on social media. Others are comparing Gaga’s muted performance to something out of a haunted house movie.

The most dedicated fans are in love with the short clip, obviously, and some are trying to read into the moment as well. Many viewers remain convinced that Harley Quinn, much like Zazie Beetz’s Sophie in the first film, is a figment of Arthur’s imagination and does not really exist.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set two years after 2019’s Joker, and sees Arthur Fleck in Arkham Hospital after becoming an accidental symbol to Gotham’s oppressed.

The film is in reality a jukebox musical, featuring a number of licensed and original songs, though much of the marketing appears to be downplaying the musical aspect at this time.

