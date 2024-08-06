Everything we know about John Wick: Under The High Table – Sequel spinoff series

The ending of John Wick 4 poses some questions as to what the fifth movie will be about

John Wick: Under The High Table is a new spinoff series set immediately after the events of John Wick 4. With Keanu Reeves involved in its creation, here’s the full rundown on everything we know thus far about the new sequel show.

The John Wick universe is expanding once again. While The Continental kicked things off in 2023, and the Ballerina is fast approaching, there’s plenty more already in the works to continue building the franchise.

Article continues after ad

A full-fledged sequel in John Wick 5 certainly seems inevitable, a movie focusing on Donnie Yen’s Caine is also in the pipeline, and now, another new addition joins the list. Moving the series forward, Under The High Table takes place after the events of John Wick 4.

While it’s early days yet, with plenty of work to be done, here’s everything we know about the spinoff series thus far.

No, there is no release date or even rough release window for Under The High Table just yet. The new spinoff was only just reported to be in the works on August 5, 2024, so it’s clearly still very early on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With no target date for production yet either, there’s no telling when we might see this John Wick spinoff show. Fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for an imminent release, as this one is likely still a few years off at the earliest.

When is John Wick: Under The High Table set?

Under The High Table is set immediately after the events of John Wick 4. Action is set to kick off directly after the film’s conclusion, with The High Table itself in a tumultuous position.

Article continues after ad

Lionsgate The John Wick universe continues forward with Under The High Table taking place after the latest film.

As a sequel series, the spinoff looks to push the franchise forward, setting up what’s to come down the line as the franchise barrels towards its next batch of feature films.

Under The High Table plot details: What will the show be about?

Under The High Table reportedly focuses on a mix of old and new characters, the former reaffirming their commitments to The High Table and the world of tradition, and the latter looking to operate in new ways and establish their own position in the fictional hierarchy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Exactly who we may see in the films is unclear, but it’s safe to expect at least a few familiar faces. Winston Scott working his way through the logistical mess of rebuilding The Continental, the Bowery King focusing his efforts on what’s next, it’s possible we see them all as the show sets up the next mainline installment.

As to whether John Wick himself will appear after the vague ending of the fourth film, well that’s anyone’s guess for the time being, but we do know the man himself, Keanu Reeves, is attached to the project in some capacity.

Article continues after ad

Lionsgate Under The High Table may address the future of The Continental.

Keanu Reeves involved with Under The High Table spinoff show

Keanu Reeves is on board as a Producer for the new John Wick spinoff show. So too is John Wick 1, 2, 3, & 4 director Chad Stahelski, who is also set to direct the pilot episode. Therefore, we can trust the project is in good hands.

However, the first attempt at a spinoff didn’t quite go according to plan. The Continental’s three-episode run drew backlash from fans and even stars of the John Wick series, with Ian McShane labeling it a mere “cash grab.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait and see how this new project pans out but rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further details as production on Under The High Table gets going.