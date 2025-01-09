John Wick star in talks to make a spin-off film about his own character

John Wick 4 was a stunning action epic, boasting some of the franchise’s most interesting characters alongside some of its most innovative action set-pieces. A new interview reveals that an action legend may helm its newest spinoff.

John Wick 4 seemingly brought the Baba Yaga’s story to a close, with a series of innovative action sequences and introducing memorable new characters like the mysterious blind warrior Caine. Played by action legend Donnie Yen, Caine proved a formidable challenger-turned-ally to Keanu Reeves’ mighty Wick.

In a new interview, Yen reveals that he may not just star in the developing Caine spinoff… he may actually direct it.

Donnie Yen might helm Caine’s John Wick spin-off

In a new interview with Collider, Yen admitted that there’s truth to the rumors he was in talks to direct the film. “It is true,” he explained… but it’s something he takes seriously.

“I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we’ll see,” he explained. “I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We’ll see what happens.”

It’s an opportunity the action legend would love to take on, but he doesn’t take it lightly. “But at the same time,” he continues, “I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don’t want to ruin the franchise. I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself.”

It’s all about John Wick’s legion of fans, he explained. “I don’t want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always.”

It would be far from Yen’s first time at the helm. Yen is directing his latest movie, The Prosecutor, but his feature directorial debut was all the way back in 1997 with Legend of the Wolf. We’ll update you if he’s confirmed for the exciting spin-off.