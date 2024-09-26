John Wick returns as first Ballerina trailer leaves fans emotional with one cameo

The first trailer for John Wick spinoff flick Ballerina is leaving fans both excited and emotional thanks to a cameo from the late great Lance Reddick.

The explosive and action-packed John Wick universe is getting some extra time to shine, as the very first trailer for Ballerina has finally dropped online.

Starring Ana De Armas, the action movie follows an orphaned girl as she’s inducted into an order of assassins, trained to be as fierce a killer as John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself — who Armas’ character actually meets in the movie.

A short conversation between the two characters in the trailer has already set Twitter ablaze with reactions… but that’s not the only thing that’s making viewers misty-eyed.

Lance Reddick, who died in May 2023, is also featured in the advertisement, warmly welcoming Armas to the Grand Continental in one of his final posthumous roles.

Viewers across the net are left simultaneously excited and wistful thanks to his appearance in the film, with one writing: “Lance Reddick [is] always in our heart.”

“Lance Reddick came back!” another exclaimed.

“We miss him every day,” yet another commented.

This marks Reddick’s final film after his death, following his roles in White Men Can’t Jump, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and even Horizon Forbidden West – Burning Shores, DLC for the game in which Reddick famously played the beloved character Sylens.

Reddick has even been honored in the game with a special memorial — and after fierce speculation that he’d appear in Ballerina, it looks like fans will once again get the chance to see him perform in one of Hollywood’s most anticipated action flicks of the year.