Put John Dutton in Game of Thrones and he’d rule Westeros in a week

Yellowstone fans already know the might of John Dutton, but is he truly the immovable force we suppose him to be? Yes, yes he is – and I’m here to prove it by detailing exactly how the cowboy king would put every single Game of Thrones character to shame without even breaking a sweat.

Throughout five seasons of Yellowstone, John Dutton has proven time and time again that he is the top dog in Montana. Many have come to his land- looking to build golf courses, hotels, casinos, airports – and all have failed. In fact, most of John’s enemies are now dead. Surely the Dutton patriarch is rotting in a jail cell, then? Nope: he’s the goddamn governor of Montana.

And, if the fictional character wasn’t badass enough on his own, let’s not forget none other than Kevin Costner is the one playing him in the Yellowstone cast. In his time, Costner has taken down Al Capone, he’s taken on the mantle of the Prince of Thieves, and he’s even Superman’s dad. There is nothing this man can’t do!

Still, let’s not take anything away from Game of Thrones and its own roster of formidable characters. From Daenerys Targaryen to Cersei Lannister, and Ramsay Bolton to the Night King, there are plenty of very powerful, and very nasty folk roaming Westeros (and that’s not even taking into account the likes of Daemon and Aemond in House of the Dragon).

What do all these Game of Thrones characters have in common? They want to rule the Seven Kingdoms, of course. They all long to be seated on the Iron Throne, and they’ll do anything to achieve their goal. But let me tell you… John Dutton would beat them all to it.

John Dutton already rules his own King’s Landing

Paramount+

First of all, the man would be totally in his element. He basically treats the Dutton Ranch like his own private castle anyway, so the living arrangements wouldn’t be an issue for John, and we all know how much he enjoys traveling on horseback. Plus, if you think about it, is there really that much difference between herding cattle and rounding up dragons? I can just picture the Dutton clan sitting around a huge table dining on dragon meat.

Speaking of that dysfunctional yet charming family, we already know that maintaining the power of his bloodline has always been John’s main motivator in life. His family has occupied the land around the Yellowstone ranch for over 140 years (since 1883 to be precise) and he has no intention of giving that up.

John Dutton is a man who operates on instinct. He is fueled by pride and a desire to control his own destiny. His territorial, almost animalistic approach to life dictates that, wherever he may be, he would harbor an intense need to rule, to stake his claim on the land, and take what he can, while he can.

In Yellowstone, John’s only wish is that when he eventually passes – I’m still not convinced he can die, but we’ll get to that a little later – his family inherits the land he owns and continues the incredible legacy of the long line of Duttons before him. One thing’s for sure, if you put John into the Seven Kingdoms with nothing to his name, he would move heaven and earth to make damn sure he had something to give his family when his time came.

This theme of serving one’s own familial interests is rooted deep within the stories from Game of Thrones: be it the Starks holding firm in the North, or Jaime and Cersei Lannister

Of course, Game of Thrones depicts a time of squalor and desperation for many, with resources being far less ample than they are in modern day Montana. There would be fierce competition for every ounce of power and every inch of land, but John is used to this battle. It seems like every day in Yellowstone, there is someone else trying to take from the Duttons, and John knocks them back every single time.

John Dutton could rally the people of Westeros

Paramount+

He doesn’t do all of this alone, though. John is a man of the people; he knows how to rally support for his cause, as we’ve seen with him being elected the governor of Montana, which he managed even though he didn’t really want to be governor at all. Can you imagine a man with the kind of charisma and gravitas that John Dutton possesses speaking to the people of King’s Landing? There would be an instant uprising against the Lannisters and I’m sure the masses would carry John onto the Iron Throne themselves.

John has a history of getting various Yellowstone characters to do his dirty work for him. All he has to do is nod his head and Rip Wheeler would literally kill a man for his boss, and when you throw in Kayce, John’s son and an ex-Navy SEAL, you have a pretty menacing double act at John’s beck and call.

I’m not foolish enough to think that John could physically defeat the likes of the Hound or the Mountain, but he doesn’t need to. Size isn’t everything, and I truly believe that Rip, Kayce, and the army of ranch hands at John’s disposal, would be enough to see off even the most imposing of figures in Westeros.

Even large-scale assaults would be manageable for John. He has more than enough experience in dealing with threats to his ranch and his proficiency in resolving conflicts through sheer force would serve him well in Westeros. His understanding of military strategy and his ability to lead would make him a respected figure on the battlefield, and I can imagine the likes of Jon Snow and Ser Davos Seaworth being drawn in by John’s aura.

John would have Beth Dutton as his Hand

Paramount+

Of course, not every fight is won on the battlefield, and never has that been truer than in Game of Thrones. Luckily, John has a doting daughter who would relish the chance to get stuck into all the backstabbing and manipulation that goes on behind closed doors in Westeros. In fact, Beth Dutton’s sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude would likely make a significant impact on the socio-political landscape of Westeros.

Beth is known for her strategic thinking and willingness to engage in political maneuvering. In the world of Game of Thrones she would most certainly be the Hand of the King, helping to align the Dutton family with other powerful houses, and navigating a complex web of alliances and rivalries. And then, when she has what she needs, Beth is ruthless enough to cut those ties and feed her allies to the wolves if it means keeping them from the doors of House Dutton.

If Beth is the tornado that will bring Westeros to its knees, and Rip and Kayce are John’s brave and brutal knights, there is actually very little chance that any adversaries would make it through those doors. But, if they did, they would find a man who is quite simply indestructible. Seriously, John’s survived colon cancer, a drive-by shooting, and a multi-vehicle collision, and that’s just in five seasons of television – who knows what perils he encountered as a younger man?

The Night King may have struck fear into the hearts of all those who opposed him, but John Dutton is only afraid of one thing: progress. John is already the king of Yellowstone, and he would not be about to let some Darth Maul knock-off stop him reigning supreme in Westeros, either. John Dutton and his friends would’ve killed the Night King with hammers, I can tell you that much.

Ultimately, John Dutton’s fate in Westeros would largely depend on his ability to navigate the treacherous political and societal landscape, while forming strategic alliances. Throughout the Yellowstone timeline, we’ve seen John team up with the likes of Dan Jenkins and Thomas Rainwater, previously enemies of his, to take down a greater threat. It’s likely he would do exactly this if he were in Game of Thrones, and he would come out the other side victorious.

John’s strong personality and relentless determination could either lead House Dutton to the ultimate success and see him seated on the Iron Throne, or contribute to his downfall in the complex world of Game of Thrones. Westeros is an unpredictable place, but I’ve never seen John Dutton lose, and I’ll eat my ten-gallon hat if he’s about to start now.

