John Cena’s new movie scores 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

You can’t see him, and perhaps you shouldn’t see his new movie Freelance, as this John Cena flick has gone rotten.

John Cena’s movies tend to be hit or miss, but this new film seems to be a definite miss, according to review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Freelance, starring both Cena and Alison Brie, follows this plot: “Stuck in a dead-end desk job, former special forces operative Mason Pettis reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and one another to make it out alive.”

So far the movie has 21 reviews, so the score could change, but for now the critics rating on the site is planted firmly at 0%.

Freelance gains a 0% rating

Freelance has gained a Rotten Tomatoes accomplishment with a shocking 0% Critics Score. So far an Audience score has not be Released.

The failure of this action comedy marks Cena’s second critically-panned movie in a row, with Vacation Friends 2 also performing poorly.

In terms of specific reviews, they aren’t kind. The Hollywood Reporter states, “Even the most cherished daydream needs a bit of skill and finessing if it’s to translate to the big screen, and that’s where Freelance falls fatally short — yielding not an uplifting escape, but an enervating bore.”

Collider explains that “Instead of getting into the action or the comedy, Freelance stops itself dead in its tracks to go over and over the laborious plotting of this story.”

IGN, while still rating the movie a little higher, argues, “Freelance is an eyesore of horrendous digital effects, features uninspired action, and wastes the few big names in its cast.”

And Rodger Ebert seems to summarise the whole experience, with “There’s an oppressive nothingness to “Freelance.” No romance. No comedy. No action.”

Freelance is now in cinemas.

For more movies and TV news, check out our latest coverage on the industry here.