John Cena is being roasted by fans over “corny” promo video for new movie

John Cena’s promo for his new movie Jackpot! has left much to be desired, with fans calling the video “corny”.

2024 has been an unforgettable year for new movie marketing, thanks to the likes of Longlegs and Alien: Romulus. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Jackpot!, the new Amazon Prime Video comedy starring John Cena and Awkwafina.

The action movie landed on the streaming service on August 15, and in an effort to promote the release, Cena took to Prime Video’s TikTok to explain the plot entirely in Gen Alpha vernacular.

Needless to say, the results haven’t gone over well on the internet. In fact, many have jumped online to roast Cena over his use of terms like “beta”, “drip”, and “sigma.”

Despite a hint of irony and self-awareness in the video, it’s not enough to stop the TikTok comments section from being overloaded with comments like, “John I don’t know what they are paying you but it’s not worth it.”

Over on X, the response is mostly the same. One user wrote: “Many are calling it the most desperate attempt at marketing a movie nobody is ever going to watch.”

“Been offline all day and watching this pop up makes me want to be offline permanently,” said another.

Another despondent comment said: “I’m never getting that one minute and two seconds back.”

“There are no depths too low for him to go when he’s promoting a movie,” another said, while one comment simply wrote: “Most corny clip I’ve ever watched.”

Jackpot! takes place in an alternate future wherein California’s Grand Lottery allows people to legally hunt down and kill lottery winners to take the winnings for themselves. Cena stars as Noel, a Lottery protection agent who helps Katie (Awkwafina), a woman who unknowingly wins the lotto and becomes the latest target.

If the misguided usage of Gen Alpha lingo didn’t put you off, you can watch Jackpot! on Amazon Prime Video now.

