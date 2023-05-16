John Cena explains why the Fast and Furious movies are like WWE

John Cena says the Fast and Furious movies are a bit like the WWE: they’re full of bad, bad men, and people keep coming back for every entry in the franchise.

The Fast and Furious movies have starred a few wrestlers and fighters. The Rock is the most notable example, playing the oiled-up, stomping Agent Hobbs. Ronda Rousey also made a brief appearance in Furious 7 alongside Tony Jaa, and Roman Reigns joined Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs and Shaw.

Article continues after ad

Cena made his debut in the most bonkers chapter of the F&F saga: Fast 9, in which he portrays Jakob, the slick, massive long-lost brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

Ahead of Fast X, the first part of the franchise’s big finale, Cena has responded to critics who say there’s no need for any more Fast and Furious films – and he’s compared them to the WWE.

John Cena says Fast & Furious is like WWE

Speaking to Extra, the star said: “Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is, ‘As long as it’s good, that’s all that matters.’

Article continues after ad

“Fast, continuously – and box office backs data it up – continuously entertains the world installation after installation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Anyone who says, ‘Do we really need another one?’ I compare it to a fan who says, ‘Isn’t wrestling fake?’ They just don’t understand what we do and they just don’t understand what this is about. As long as the movies are exceptional, which this one might be my favorite of all-time, and I go deep into the Fast library.

Article continues after ad

“This is a great ride and I think people are going to get out of the theater and want to see another one. If someone makes that comment, which they’re entitled to, I just don’t think they understand what we do.”

In another interview with Busted Open Radio (as per Wrestling News), Cena also spoke about the “uncanny parallels” between the Fast family and his experience in the WWE.

“I think it’s the way it is because the original cast has been doing it for 22 years and they don’t want some new person coming in and essentially negating their hard work. So everybody is like, vetted properly, and it’s a real family environment. There’s a few conversations and cocktails that are encouraged, which I really love. It’s a great place to work and reminds me of my early days in the WWE.”

Article continues after ad

Fast X hits cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can check out the rest of our Fast and Furious coverage here.