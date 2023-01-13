John Carpenter may have just leaked a Dead Space movie in development

Legendary director John Carpenter may have just let slip that a Dead Space movie adaptation is already in the works.

With the Dead Space remake just days away, there’s more buzz surrounding EA’s horror franchise than in recent years since the series was put on the shelf. Fans of the horror genre are eagerly awaiting their chance to revisit the Ishimura and retrace Isaac Clarke’s first encounter with Necromorphs.

However, this one video game might not be all that’s on the way. While nothing has yet been made official, there’s a chance a live-action film may also be in the pipeline. At least, that is according to renowned horror director John Carpenter.

Having expressed his interest in the franchise before, claiming it’s “ready-made” for a movie adaptation, Carpenter said in October that he would be fully onboard with making Dead Space himself.

“I can’t believe how that spread,” he joked in a new January interview with Variety. “ I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a “Dead Space” film. That just went around, and everybody said, “Oh, when are you gonna do it?”

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see this iconic crossover, Carpenter looked to shut down the rumors, at least for the time being, implying that he’s “not gonna do it.” Though before moving on from the subject, he may have revealed a Dead Space movie is going ahead nonetheless, just without him attached.

Motive Dead Space is finally back in the spotlight thanks to the 2023 remake of the original.

“I think they already have another director involved,” he added. “And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the “Dead Space” video game coming out in January, and I’m there.”

Evidently a superfan of the horror series, he’s eager for the remake and still keeping the door open on possible involvement in a live-action version down the line. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if another director is announced for such a project in the immediate future.