Joey King slams Jacob Elordi’s “unfortunate” criticism of Kissing Booth movies

Joey King has responded to her former costar Jacob Elordi’s “unfortunate” criticism of Netflix’s hit Kissing Booth trilogy.

Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy was an instant success, with the forbidden romance between Elle (Joey King) and her best friend’s older brother Noah (Jacob Elrodi) encouraging countless fans to tune in.

On set, the lead actor’s onscreen romance resulted in a real-life relationship, however, by November 2018 rumors began to circulate that the two had gone their separate ways.

Article continues after ad

Now, King has responded to her former partner’s recent comments criticizing the film that originally brought them together.

Article continues after ad

Although the Kissing Booth trilogy gave rise to Elrodi’s acting career, he told GQ’s Men of the Year, “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Despite his disdain, Elrodi’s former costar doesn’t share the same opinion. At Balenciaga’s Saturday fashion show in Los Angeles, King told Variety, “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” she continued. Another actor from the second and third movies, Taylor Zakhar Perez told Variety he thought it was a “shame” Elrodi felt that way.

Article continues after ad

“Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that,” Perez continued. “I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good.”

Article continues after ad

Responding to his former co-star’s comments, Elrodi has since clarified that despite his feelings toward the Kissing Booth trilogy, he is “Incredibly grateful to everybody in it.”

Be sure to check out all the latest TV and movie news on our page here.