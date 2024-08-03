What time is Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats on Netflix? Release details, trailer & more

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan is returning with yet another stand-up special, Burn the Boats.

While today he’s more well known for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan is also an accomplished actor and comedian. His first stand-up special, I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday…, was released in 2000, shortly after he left the hit sitcom NewsRadio.

Burn the Boats marks a long-awaited return for the wildly successful podcast host. He’s not released a stand-up special since 2018’s Strange Times, which focused heavily on his views on politics, religion, and culture.

If you’re eager to see Rogan’s return to stand-up, here’s everything you need to know about his new special, Burn the Boats.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats releases to Netflix on August 3, 2024. Here’s exactly when you can watch it:

7pm PT

9pm CT

10pm ET

11pm Brazil

3am UK

4am Central European Summer Time

7:30am India Standard Time

12pm Australia

2pm New Zealand

Unlike previous specials, which were pre-recorded sets, Burn the Boats will be a live special. Fans watching the Netflix premiere will be seeing Rogan’s latest set for the first time ever.

What is it about

YouTube/PowerfulJRE Joe Rogan is returning to his stand-up roots yet again.

As Burn the Boats is live, we don’t actually know what topics Rogan will be riffing on. However, it’s likely it will follow the same tone as both his previous specials and his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, so expect lots of commentary on the current state of the world.

Just the fact that Burn the Boats is live will certainly create a sense of excitement, though. There’s a real ‘anything can happen tone’ that comes from any kind of live special. Fans shouldn’t expect too much chaos, though, given Rogan’s long career as a comedian and podcaster.

Burn the Boats trailer

A trailer for Burn the Boats was released on YouTube on July 9, 2024. The trailer features still images of Rogan intercut with audio clips from his previous specials.

Burn the Boats is Rogan’s third Netflix special. He previously released two back-to-back specials for the streaming service: Strange Times in 2018 and Triggered in 2016.

