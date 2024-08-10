Why did Joaquin Phoenix quit his new movie? Drama explained

Just five days prior to filming, Joaquin Phoenix has dropped out of his upcoming movie set to be directed by Todd Haynes.

This has ignited a wave of rumors surrounding the new movie, as well as theories as to why Phoenix might have dropped out in the first place. But details are scarce, and only a few figures have come forward to discuss the facts.

The screenplay for the untitled gay romance movie was developed by Phoenix himself, alongside Todd Haynes and Jon Raymond. It was described as a “detective love story,” and was a “love story between two men set in the ’30s that has explicit sexual content.”

Article continues after ad

There’s since been plenty of speculation and criticism floating around, so here’s everything we know surrounding Phoenix’s exit, as well as the fate of the project itself.

Phoenix allegedly got “cold feet” ahead of production

It was reported on August 9, 2024 that Phoenix had left production of Todd Haynes’ gay romance movie five days prior to the start of filming.

Article continues after ad

The initial report came from IndieWire, and was later confirmed by Variety, who also reported that neither Haynes nor Phoenix had responded to comment. In the hours since, neither party has come forward with a statement on why Phoenix exited the project.

Article continues after ad

As such, there’s no confirmed reason as to why Phoenix left the movie. However, a source close to the production allegedly claimed that the actor got “cold feet” ahead of shooting.

Many believe this is due to the subject matter, but that is pure speculation at this point. It’s also conflicting with what was known about the movie – which is that Phoenix himself co-developed the idea.

“Basically it was just this wonderful, organic way to create the script,” Haynes told Variety in September 2023. “And Joaquin was pushing it further into more dangerous territory, sexually.”

Article continues after ad

According to Deadline, the production is now “dead”, and no plans have been made to recast the role.

Article continues after ad

Why is Phoenix getting backlash?

The situation has resulted in some backlash from the public, mainly due to the fact that the project hinged on Phoenix’s casting from the get-go, and the crew is now potentially out of work.

It’s believed that the crew and cast of the movie will now be left without work, with the exit happening within five days of the set production date. Variety also reported that sources had claimed the “project is in peril.”

Article continues after ad

It’s also been said that the resulting “losses could exceed seven figures.”

Shortly after the news was released, producer Christine Vachon confirmed the details, revealing that the situation had been “a nightmare.”

“A version of this did happen,” Vachon wrote in a (seemingly now-deleted) Facebook post. “It has been a nightmare. And PLEASE — if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor [in a gay role]’ –DON’T. This was HIS project that he brought to US.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Facebook

On social media, fans have been expressing their disappointment in the fate of the project, aiming the blame at Phoenix.

“Joaquin Phoenix might be an okay guy but this is a jerk move. You really can’t just back out of something when you pour so much into it,” wrote one X user.

“People saying that he’s entitled to his dignity clearly don’t know what acting is. Backing out of a project that he co-wrote and produced just 5 days before filming is tactless,” said another.

Article continues after ad

A third argued: “This is going to make any future queer movies made infinitely harder to get funding. Not only that he’s throwing every single people assigned to this job under the bus. I know a lot of people are going to wait for his side but…”

“I’m thinking about the cast and the crew. The cast and crew blocked out their schedule for this project. It’s a horrible situation and I feel for those who had plans for that paycheck,” another noted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Phoenix will soon begin making the rounds for his upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux. Be sure to check back for updates on the Haynes project as and when they come in.

For more, take a look at all the best new movies of 2024 so far. You can also check out all the best TV shows to stream this month, and find out what’s going on at D23.